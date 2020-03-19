Social Security Administration Awards MetTel a $253 Million Task Order

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, today announced the United States Social Security Administration (SSA) has awarded MetTel its Grand SLLAM Task Order for Local, Long Distance and Access Management telecommunications services. The EIS award is for $253 million over a 13-year period including all extensions and will facilitate the adoption of innovative IT communications technologies, allowing the SSA to accommodate their increasing customer demand.

"The U.S. Social Security Administration is an early adopter of new technologies to improve the customer experience," said Diana Gowen, General Manager and SVP, Federal Program. "Grand SLLAM was a best value award and MetTel delivered the highest rated proposal--best technical due to MetTel's innovation and approach to transitioning services, as well as excellent past performance. We look forward to being a part of SSA's digital transformation and increasing its capacity to serve its constituents, improving the customer experience and reducing costs in the process."

As part of the SSA Task Order, MetTel will provide: consolidated and centralized voice services along with IP-based services delivered via Ethernet and SIP Trunking; Toll Free services; Audio Conferencing Service and a host of ancillary support services.

With access to the MetTel EIS Portal, the SSA will have access to the latest technology to enhance and promote the mission of the SSA.

MetTel has a rapidly growing Federal practice. Over the last 18 months, MetTel has announced IT Communications projects with city and federal agencies, including the City of Phoenix, the US Marine Corps, The US Navy and the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA).

