Mission Rock Residential Lands Fifth Nashville-Area Apartment Management Deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is further expanding its Tennessee presence, today announcing a new management contract for Commonwealth at 31 apartment community in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The company has been issued an agreement for the management of 248-unit community by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments.

Located within 30 minutes from Nashville's urban core, Spring Hill has seen tremendous growth in recent years due to its forested surroundings and ease of transportation access for young professionals and families alike. Located in Williamson County, the area is home to the top performing school district in the State and has experienced a surge of retail and restaurant openings to steadily improve quality of life. Commonwealth at 31 Apartments is well-situated with convenient access to I-65 and nearly adjacent to Highway 31.

"Built in 2017, the design of the Commonwealth at 31 Apartments offer Spring Hill residents the perfect balance between upscale features and Tennessee's traditional charm. The modern apartment interiors are coupled with inviting amenities that promote a true sense of community. As we have grown in Tennessee, this being our fifth community, we are learning more about what local renters desire; they not only want a beautiful apartment, but they also expect best-in-class customer service. Here at Mission Rock, we are looking forward to raising the bar," said Pat Hutchison, President of Mission Rock Residential.

The apartment community's amenity package included a high-end fitness center, an on-site dog park, a business center, an outdoor kitchen and gathering lounge, fire pits, and resort-style swimming pool. A children's play park is also located on site, as well as rentable storage units for those who need them, all within a gated community.

The community's one, two, and three-bedroom apartment options offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, wood-style flooring, LED lighting, and walk-in closets. They range in size from 800 square feet to 1,300 square feet.

To learn more visit www.commonwealth31.com. Â

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 113 multifamily properties and more thanÂ 26,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.Â

