1901 Group to Support the Modernization of the Army Human Resources Applications with SAIC

RESTON, Va., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Â 1901Â Group announced the award of a subcontract by Science Application International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC)Â to migrate the U.S. Army's IT infrastructure and enterprise application to a cloud environment for the Cloud Computing contract awarded to SAIC under the Army ITES-3S contract vehicle.

As a subcontractor to SAIC, 1901 Group will provide expert level support with its cloud factory team to support the migration of enterprise applications to the cloud. 1901 Group's support on this program is designed to provide cost-effective cloud services that leverages the Army's funding of a flexible, scalable, and secured cloud infrastructure.

As a FedRAMP authorized Cloud Service Provider (CSP), 1901 Group has significant experience migrating mission critical applications from legacy environments to the cloud. "We focus on providing several distinct and unique capabilities to supplement Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and other Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings," said Paul Wilkinson, EVP 1901 Group.

"We are excited to team with SAIC to help bring world-class services to support the Army in their digital transformation journey to a commercial cloud environment," says Bob Beck, Senior Director Business Development. "Maintaining readiness and resiliency is critical for the Army. We are proud to bring innovative technologies and a hybrid cloud infrastructure to migrate legacy systems and improve performance and availability of information for soldiers and their families."

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector. We improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP-authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end-users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems. Our capabilities include cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroomÂ and simplify IT with 1901 Group.



