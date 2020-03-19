Enloe Medical Center Becomes First Community Hospital in Northern California to Purchase a MRIdian MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System

CLEVELAND, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) announced today that Enloe Medical Center – an independent, nonprofit hospital in Chico, California– has entered into a master agreement for the purchase of a MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy system. Upon installation, Enloe Medical Center will become the first community hospital in Northern California to offer MRIdian treatments.

Enloe Medical Center is affiliated with the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, an affiliation aimed at enhancing care and improving access to medical experts and high-quality, specialty treatment for residents throughout the region. Enloe's program integrates all facets of cancer care in a patient-centered environment using leading-edge technologies.

MRIdian fits Enloe Medical Center's patient-centered approach by helping clinicians more precisely deliver radiation to tumors while avoiding surrounding tissues and organs. MRIdian allows for continuous imaging during the delivery of radiation therapy, enabling clinicians to directly view and track the tumor during treatment.

"As Enloe Medical Center looks towards the future of cancer services for the communities we serve, we wanted to align ourselves with a technology platform and a company that will partner with our organizational mission," said Brady Haynes, Chief Operations Officer at Enloe Medical Center. "After a twelve-month process, we have decided that company is ViewRay and the technology selection is the MRIdian Linac System."

"The purchase of a MRIdian system for Enloe Medical Center supports the hospital's mission to improve quality of life through patient-centered care," said Paul Ziegler, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at ViewRay. "We are pleased that they are taking this exciting step forward in bringing the benefits of MRI-guided radiation therapy to their patients."

Currently 34 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world, where they are being used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts and presentations. More than 8,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/mridian-locator.

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purposely built to deliver high-precision radiation without unnecessary beam distortion, and consequently, help to mitigate skin toxicity and other safety concerns that may otherwise arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams.

About Enloe Medical Center

Enloe Medical Center is a local, nonprofit health care organization. For more information, please call (530) 332-7300 or visit www.enloe.org. Enloe Medical Center is located at 1531 Esplanade Chico, Calif. 95926.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades and installations, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2020 and ViewRay's conference calls to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 and year to date results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, and the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its 2019 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enloe-medical-center-becomes-first-community-hospital-in-northern-california-to-purchase-a-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy-system-301026622.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.