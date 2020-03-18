Cure Urgent Care Names 5WPR Agency of Record amidst Coronavirus Crisis

NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named agency of record for Cure Urgent Care, a modern medical practice that specializes in immediate and affordable treatment. The relationship comes at a time of great need for Cure Urgent Care as they tend to the citizens of New York during the coronavirus outbreak.

Since signing on as a client, 5WPR has facilitated interviews for Cure Urgent Care, Medical Director, Dr. Jake Deutsch, and given him the opportunity to share his expertise on the pandemic with the media. Under the agreement, 5WPR will provide on-going media relations, thought leadership, and offer commentary on behalf of Dr. Deutsch and Cure Urgent Care.

"The city of New York is going through unprecedented times," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and CEO of 5WPR. "We look forward to helping Cure Urgent Care communicate their message and do their part to help as we all do our best to get through this trying time."

As one of the agency's fastest growing sectors, 5WPR's Health & Wellness Team accomplished tremendous 14.7% growth in clients and 28.4% growth in revenue in 2019. The Practice was also named a 2019 Top 20 Healthcare Practice by O'Dwyers.

5WPR's Health and Wellness practice is led by employees with over 15 years combined experience in the space, creating the perfect combination of true professionals with unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities and of course, media; likewise, ensuring maximum coverage by implementing integrated campaigns including PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media.

About Cure Urgent Care

Cure Urgent Care is a locally-owned modern medical practice that specializes in immediate treatment for New York City and Long Island residents. We don't believe it should be painful to feel better. We provide affordable healthcare services that exceed industry standards for comfort, convenience, and value.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cure-urgent-care-names-5wpr-agency-of-record-amidst-coronavirus-crisis-301026243.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations