Smokey Bones Offering $0 Delivery Fees with DoorDash Through March

AVENTURA, Fla., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To make it safer and easier for guests to enjoy their meals from home, Smokey Bones has partnered with DoorDash , the nation's leading on-demand local logistics platform, to offer $0 delivery through the end of March. Guests can simply login to their DoorDash account on the app or website to place their Smokey Bones order and receive $0 delivery fees on orders of $15 or more*.

"While this is a challenging time for all of us right now, we want to continue to remain open as long as it is deemed safe by local officials to do so, in order to serve comfort food to our beloved, loyal customers " said Smokey Bones CEO James O'Reilly. "The $0 delivery fees on DoorDash are one more step we can take to make it easier for guests to enjoy Smokey Bones from the safety of their home."

Smokey Bones menu items include a selection of premium meats smoked in-house daily as well as fire-grilled burgers, steaks and salmon. Guests can choose from Smokey Bones' famous barbecue ribs, hand-pulled pork, beef brisket, slow-smoked spiced sausage, barbecue chicken, or sliced turkey. A variety of sides are also available, like barbecue baked beans, creamy coleslaw or fire-roasted corn.

About Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering good food, good drinks and good times in 60 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch and dinner and has a full-bar featuring a variety bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import & local craft beers; and signature, hand-crafted cocktails. They offer a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled and available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering or catering delivery. Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, FL based Sun Capital Partners, whose portfolio of restaurants also includes Boston Market, Friendly's, Johnny Rockets, Bar Louie. For additional information on Smokey Bones and a list of all locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com .

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

*$0 Delivery Fee: Offer valid through 3/31/2020. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $15, excluding taxes and fees. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

