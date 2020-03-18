Lanner Teams with Gorilla Technology to Launch Secure Edge AI Appliance

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, a world leader in design and manufacturing of intelligent edge appliances, announced partnering with Gorilla Technology, the cutting-edge video intelligence and IoT security solution provider, to launch the next-gen Secure Edge AI solution. Integrating Lanner's intelligent edge computing appliance with Gorilla's real-time video analytics and IoT security platform, the edge AI solution aims to deliver AI-optimized video intelligence while ensuring cybersecurity and data protection at the edge. The LEC-2290 edge AI solution will be making its debut at Gorilla's virtual booth during March 18-20, 2020. Contact Lanner or Gorilla directly to visit the booth for a sneak peak of the new machine.

Lanner's LEC-2290 is the latest generation of intelligent edge computing systems powered by the 8th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor (codenamed Coffee Lake S). Designed for deployment in diverse environments (-20°C to 45°C) and to meet the high Power POE requirements of network applications, the LEC-2290 features 6x RJ45 GbE LAN ports (with 4x PoE outputs for IP camera power supply), 2x removable HDD/SSD trays and 2x PCIe slots for the GPU accelerator. Integrating hardware-based protection equipped with BIOS Security and TPM, LEC-2290 brings the most secure, low-latency video AI applications, such as city surveillance, machine vision, and mobile surveillance.

"Security in edge AI platforms remains the top concern for organizations adopting video analytics technology in their mission-critical applications," said Geoffrey Egger, Vice President and General Manager of Intelligent Edge Computing, Lanner, "Lanner's partnership with Gorilla Technology delivers to solution providers a complete, all-in-one platform edge AI platform composed of a powerful edge computing appliance, advanced video algorithms, and comprehensive data security."

On this collaboration, Dr. Spincer Koh, CEO of Gorilla Technology noted, "With the coming 5G era, there is strong demand for network security solutions in IoT, edge, and gateway devices. This partnership promises to fulfill the demand by delivering Lanner AI Appliances engrained with Gorilla IoT security and video analytics."

"Empowered by IVAR™ IoT security, video analytics, and video management from Gorilla Technology, the Lanner LEC-2290 Edge IPC has transformed into a highly secure AI Appliance," Dr. Spincer Koh said. "Incorporating IoT security into this AI appliance, the client's encrypted video analytics data is under protection by a cyber-attack trapping system, internal network threat detection, real-time alert notifications, as well as threat source reporting for intrusion prevention and apprehension."

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc is a world-leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged applied computing platforms for system integrators, service providers and application developers. For more information regarding Lanner Electronics, please visit http://www.lannerinc.com/.

About Gorilla Technology

Gorilla Technology, a privately-held company established in 2001, is a global leader in video intelligence, network intelligence and IoT technology. It develops a wide range of video-centric and content management solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cybersecurity. For more information regarding Gorilla Technology, please visit https://www.gorilla-technology.com.

