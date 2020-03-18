Hexaware Recognized in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix IT Service Provider of the Year™, 2020 -- For the Fourth Time in a Row

MUMBAI, India, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Ltd, the fastest growing automation-led, next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services, today announced that it has ranked for the fourth time in a row, among IT services (ITS) providers receiving Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year™ 2020 awards. It has also ranked fifth under Top ITS Challengers for the year category.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments serve as a valuable resource for service providers' selection guidance, as well as, nuanced insights into providers' strategies, for key business lines, geographies and technologies. Now, in their fifth consecutive year, the PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year™ awards acknowledge IT service providers who have demonstrated consistent leadership in the PEAK Matrix evaluations issued by the Everest Group in the previous year.

Hexaware is featured in the awards for ITS Top 20 list, which is created using a consolidated score reflecting points received on individual evaluations based on tiered scores for Star Performer, Leader, Major Contender and Aspirant positions. Additionally, Hexaware is featured in the 'Top 10 ITS Challenger' category, which identifies service providers with less than US $2 billion in annual revenue who are credible partners for enterprises in the digital-first era as Challengers.

"Rapid market evolution is our driving force for innovation," said R Srikrishna, CEO, Hexaware Technologies Ltd. "Our endeavour is to deliver a smooth digital journey by leveraging automation extensively, managing end-to-end cloud transformation and creating customer intimacy as our competitive advantage," he further added.

Hexaware has been maintaining consistent profitability and industry-leading shareholder returns and delivering exceptional value through its core strategy focused on – 'Automate EverythingTM', 'Cloudify EverythingTM' and 'Transform Customer ExperiencesTM'. The company has been forging ahead with innovative service offerings like Digital Resolver - next-gen digital ops using its next-gen IT framework RAISE IT, automation-first testing architecture, cloud enablement and enhancement, RPA-enabled Digital Managed Services, digitizing back office operations, customer experience design, robotics and blockchain.

