KinerjaPay Corp. in Discussions With Strategic Investor to Explore Synergistic and Collaborative Alliances

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCQB:KPAY), an Indonesian-based fintech and mobile payment solution Company based in Jakarta, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Edwin W. Ng is in discussions to explore synergistic and collaborative alliances with strategic investor Kozjin International Group (Kozjin).

Kozjin is an innovative fintech company using blockchain technology across its portfolio of businesses including real estate, showbiz, business schools, and aesthetic products, spread across Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore. Kozjin's recent success in Real Estate integration projects in Malaysia and Vietnam has transformed the Company into a fully capitalized Company in Blockchain technology.

Mr. Ng said, "This partnership will transform KinerjaPay Corp into a much stronger company. With Kozjin Group as our strategic investor, it will help KPAY grow beyond Indonesia to other markets such as Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan and Japan."

Kozjin has a strong and growing presence in the region and is actively seeking to expand its footprint both in width and depth of market presence, and also in its portfolio of businesses using blockchain technology. The strategic investment will focus towards building up the business revenue of the Company in eCommerce sector, Peer-to-Peer Lending platform, and expansion to other regions such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Japan.

Kozjin's Founder and Group Chairman, Dato' Sri Francis Ang commented, "Upon the successful strategic investment, Kozjin will support KinerjaPay to enter into foreign markets which we currently have our foothold and presence, such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Japan. We will introduce KPAY's platform to our existing market, and help reinvent the business to a new level." Dato' Sri Francis Ang continued, "We believe that this potential strategic investment will create a strong synergistic growth momentum for both KPAY and also Kozjin as a group."

In view of the shared goal of creating greater values for clients, both parties are currently conducting in-depth discussions and the accompanying due diligence.

About KinerjaPay

KinerjaPay enables consumers to "Pay, Play and Buy" through its secure web portal and mobile applications. Based in Indonesia, the Company provides an easy and convenient payment solution while shopping online at its marketplace platform. With its current omni-channel platform, users can perform various payment services such as credit card bill payment, utility, phone bill, healthcare insurance and direct transfer to anyone at their convenience. KinerjaPay is also planning to launch other eCommerce verticals such as travel market, delivery services, and online gaming in the near future. The Company's services are available through its mobile applications and on its website at www.kinerjapay.com.

