German Subsidiary of Global ICT Company Chooses ValGenesis for Infra and Solutions Validation Across Global Sites

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management solutions today announced that the German subsidiary of a global Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company providing infrastructure to host and manage software for Life Science companies, chose ValGenesis's cloud-based Validation Lifecycle Management System (VLMS) for the ongoing validations of their infrastructure and solutions. The company plans to extensively use the VLMS's change control functionality across global sites.

The company offers a full range of technology products, solutions, and services with over 130,000 people supporting customers across more than 100 countries. Along with providing multifaceted services, its business encompasses developing, manufacturing and maintaining cutting-edge, high-quality products and electronic devices to life science industries.

Seeking to be a valued and trusted partner, the company will provide its clients with electronic qualification and validation services through ValGenesis VLMS, a best-in-class Cloud-based solution with a capacity to deliver quick, high-quality validation services. The company chose the VLMS based on its comprehensive functionality and quality risk management approach that would augment the company's GMP standards.

"ValGenesis is excited to be selected to help in the ongoing infrastructure and solutions validation processes across this client's global sites. Our VLMS integrates change management and validation to achieve a completely closed-loop change management process that adheres to all industry standards, efficiently manages change requests, and relates the impact of changes to validation lifecycle deliverables. Our VLMS will enable the company experience smooth, streamlined validation processes that ensure efficiency, data integrity and compliance," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in Life Science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first fully paperless solution for managing validation execution and approval 100% electronically, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.

