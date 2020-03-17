Webber Research Partners With EPC Risks To Expand Industry Coverage To Utilities, Midstream, & IOCs

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Research & Advisory LLC ("Webber Research"), an independent investment research and consulting firm focused on Energy Infrastructure & Renewables, today announces a strategic partnership with EPC Risks, a Houston-based research and consulting firm, to expand its industry coverage within the Utility, Midstream, and International Energy sectors.

The new W|EPC branded research line integrates EPC Risks' unique, risk-oriented project tracking and construction analysis, allowing Webber Research to provide one of a kind project development and backlog coverage of leading Utility, Midstream, and International Oil Companies (IOCs), including Sempra Energy, Southern Company, Dominion, American Electric Power, CenterPoint Energy, Enbridge, Enterprise Product Partners, Energy Transfer, Kinder Morgan, Exxon, Total S.A., Shell, and more.

"We're very excited to bring W|EPC under our research umbrella, and create something truly unique – research that provides an unparalleled degree of detail around the development, timing, and cost of large-scale capital projects at major utilities and energy companies – all through the lens of technical, commercial, engineering, and financial expertise," said Mike Webber, Managing Partner of Webber Research & Advisory.

"Given the current state of the market and how quickly the ground is shifting under our feet, we think an independent view on the large-scale projects that underpin the energy and utility space is more important now than ever. Whether it's providing independent timeline assessments and slippage estimates, identifying cost overruns or structural issues, or highlighting the differences between company guidance and EPC reality, we believe our value proposition for a truly differentiated research is much wider today than ever before."

EPC Risks was founded by Managing Partner Eric Smith, and provides unique data, context, and insight into the Energy and EPC industries, megaproject development, and hard asset investment due diligence. EPC Risks' team have sold, executed, and developed large-scale energy and utility projects all over the world, both as a project owner and contractor, while also providing institutional due diligence support on more than $2 billion of committed capital.

Webber Research & Advisory provides market leading independent research and consulting services for institutional investors, corporates, project developers, private equity, and family offices. Webber Research focuses on providing top tier coverage and analysis across the LNG & Energy Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Utilities, Midstream, IOCs, and Marine industries.

Founded by renowned industry analyst Michael Webber, the Webber Research team has been at the forefront of Energy Infrastructure research for the past 15 years. Mike has been named to Institutional Investor (I.I.) All -America Research Team in each of the past five years – finishing as the #1 Shipping & LNG analyst in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and part of the #1 Natural Gas team in 2019. Webber Research also continues its founder's track record of product innovation with a pioneering focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact including its proprietary, quantitative, multi-factor ESG Model which includes rankings and analysis of corporate governance and carbon disclosure data across the more than 60 stocks in its broader universe. His work in the field earned him a NAMEPA award for Protection of the Marine Environment in 2016.

