Jet Linx Applies The BIOPROTECTUs™ System To Disinfect & Protect Its Aircraft & Facilities

OMAHA, Neb., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, today announced that it began applying the BIOPROTECTUs™ System to disinfect and protect its fleet of 112 jet aircraft, private Base terminals and facilities throughout the United States. Jet Linx is the first and only operator in the worldwide aviation industry to utilize the BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies, which encompasses an array of EPA registered and FDA compliant technologies that disinfects and inhibits the growth and spread of problematic bacteria, fungi, algae, mold and viruses as well as provides long-term antimicrobial protection for 90-days. The announcement was made today by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"The health, wellbeing and safety of our clients, flight crews and ground personnel is our utmost priority, and that is why we made the decision to treat all our Jet Linx aircraft and facilities with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System. We expect to complete the initial application of the BIOPROTECTUs™ System by March 20th and, thereafter, we plan to reapply the System every ninety days, or sooner if warranted, in order to actively protect and inhibit the growth and spread of harmful germs," said Mr. Walker. "Jet Linx is dedicated to advancing safety efforts throughout the private aviation industry, and we are confident that the actions we have taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will safeguard our clients, flight crews and ground personnel."

Jet Linx will also be the first company in the aviation industry to install BIOPROTECT™ Hand Purifier dispensers in each of its 18 private Base terminals and offer BIOPROTECT™ Hand Purifier inflight on its fleet of jet aircraft. These client-only, Base terminal facilities offer a secure setting that is far more protected and private than any other terminal or FBO in the aviation industry.

An integral component in the BIOPROTECTUs™ system is BIOPROTECT™ (https://bioprotect.us/); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term antimicrobial protection that inhibits and prevents the growth and spread of problematic bacteria, fungi, algae, mold and viruses. Extensive laboratory testing has established and corroborated that the BIOPROTECTUs™ System, quickly eliminates and provides long-term eradication and suppression of germs and microorganisms. Additional testing will soon begin, under the auspices of the world renowned Global Virus Network ( www.gvn.org ), at two of the organization's Centers of Excellence, to confirm the efficacy of BIOPROTECT™ on COVID-19.

"We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to work with the leading private aviation firm in the United States, especially given their unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of their clients and team members and their industry leading safety standards," said Jim Young, Chairman and CEO of ViaClean Technologies. "Prevention is crucial at this time, and the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is the first product system on the market that disinfects, protects and inhibits against the spread of germs, bacteria and viruses. We welcome Jet Linx as the newest member of our ViaClean Technologies family and will work together to create an even safer environment for all travelers and staff."

BIOPROTECT™ is produced by ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible solutions that protect life's surfaces utilizing unique and groundbreaking antimicrobial technologies. ViaClean's pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use.

"Years of research, invention, development and commercial trials and sales have culminated in a series of patents and regulatory approvals that bring the BIOPROTECTUs™ System to the forefront of solving the full range of microbiological problems," said Dr. Curtis White, PhD and Chief Technology Officer of ViaClean Technologies. "This is a System that provides quick kill and long-term control of microorganisms on products and on surfaces and meets sustainability and environmentally responsible guideline principles."

Jet Linx is an Omaha-based private jet company that provides a personalized approach to guaranteed private jet travel solutions through individual, city-specific local services supported by a national operation. In addition to personal service from its nationwide Base locations, Jet Linx is committed to delivering a superior standard of safety and continues to hold IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman certifications, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. For more information on Jet Linx, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card and a Jet Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. It is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. and has bases in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

About ViaClean Technologies

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect life's surfaces by disinfecting and safeguarding both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (algae, bacteria, fungi, mold and viruses). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System products include BIOPROTECT™ for textiles, plastics and metal goods as well as a line of odor control products; SportsFresh for sports equipment and apparel; Chevelure for synthetic and human hair wigs and soon to launch CleanTouch consumer products. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

