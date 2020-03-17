Mycronic Receives Order for Two SLX Mask Writers

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for SLX mask writers from Intel Corporation, for deployment in the US. The order consists of the first two SLX mask writers with the chosen configuration. The total order value for the two SLX mask writers is between USD 10 and 15 million. The first system is planned for delivery in the first half of 2021 whereas the second system is planned for delivery later in the same year.

The laser-based SLX mask writer was launched at the end of October 2019 to meet a rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry driven by long term trends as well as to support an upcoming replacement and modernization cycle. Photomasks produced by laser-based mask writers are very important in the production of semiconductors, accounting for 70-75% of all photomasks produced. The SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as the display mask writers, which includes the recently launched Evo control platform.

Mycronic offers mask writers for the manufacture of photomasks within different areas of application. These are display manufacturing (TV, smartphones and tablets), semiconductor manufacturing and applications within multi-purpose, a broad segment comprising many different application areas.

"Intel Corporation is a leading semiconductor manufacturer that is driving photomask development in the semiconductor industry. This order and the related collaboration will provide unique experience and value. It is also a recognition and confirms that the SLX has the capability to meet the most demanding requirements for laser based mask writers", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

For additional information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson

Sr VP Business Area Pattern Generators

Tel: +46-709-844-282

charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Tobias Bülow

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46-734-018-216

tobias.bulow@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on March 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

About Mycronic



Mycronic AB is a high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-two-slx-mask-writers,c3060730

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mycronic-receives-order-for-two-slx-mask-writers-301025322.html

SOURCE Mycronic AB