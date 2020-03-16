Cova POS and Dutchie Partner to Enable Consumers to Order Cannabis from Home

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Retail cannabis point-of-sale software company, Cova Software today announced a partnership with Dutchie to offer online ordering to cannabis customers for in-store pickup or delivery, where permitted. This integration will expand revenue streams allowing retailers to continue to provide a superior customer experience while streamlining retail operations.

"Collaborating with Dutchie not only helps retailers provide a more seamless online ordering and delivery experience, but it also helps simplify complex store operations like the order management process," said Cova CEO, Gary Cohen. "With this new integration, consumers will receive their orders faster whether they pick it up in-store or wait at home."

By integrating with Dutchie, in addition to providing an alternate way to shop, Cova can help clients maintain up-to-date inventory details, eliminate the need for manual entry and fulfill online orders from the menu integration partner directly within the Cova platform.

"At Dutchie, we're passionate about bringing the dispensary shopping experience to the comfort of the consumer's own home. That's why we must partner with robust platforms like Cova," said Dutchie CEO, Ross Lipson. "Our integration with Cova is fast and accurate, which translates to a smooth experience for consumers and retailers."

As Dutchie expands into new markets, it continues to be one of the best online ordering and delivery solutions for dispensaries. In addition to providing robust inventory management and seed-to-sale compliant POS, Cova offers open and secure integrations to streamline operations and expand sales channels and tools.

About Cova

Cova is an award-winning, seed-to-sale compliant POS and Inventory Management platform designed to streamline cannabis retail. A compliance-first company, Cova not only meets all system requirements in every market served, but constantly adapts to changing rules and regulations to make compliance simple for owners and employees, reducing the risk of infractions and fines. In addition to automated compliance features, Cova offers an intuitive, user-friendly design and lightning-fast transaction time. Its technology platform currently powers more than 800 cannabis stores of all sizes with virtually no downtime, even on 4/20, making it the most robust and reliable cannabis POS system available. Headquartered in Denver, CO, and Vancouver, BC, Cova's team spans North America. Learn more at www.covasoftware.com .



About Dutchie

Dutchie is the cannabis industry's leading solution for retailers looking to offer online ordering to their customers for in-store pick up or home delivery. Through a seamless integration with the retailer's point of sale system, inventory syncs in real-time and comes together in a beautiful digital menu that can be embedded, with just one line of code, on the retailer's website. Learn more at https://dutchie.com/dispensary/features/video

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cova-pos-and-dutchie-partner-to-enable-consumers-to-order-cannabis-from-home-301024912.html

SOURCE Cova Software

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/16/c1235.html