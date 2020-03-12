Echo Environmental Joins ITADCentral

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retire-IT, a provider of information technology asset disposition (ITAD) services, announces Echo Environmental has joined the ITADCentral marketplace.

ITADCentral is an online marketplace that revolutionizes procurement of ITAD services by connecting IT asset managers to certified service providers. ITADCentral enables IT asset managers to optimize ITAD programs by bringing efficiency, transparency, and choice to the ITAD industry.

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, Echo Environmental is a nationwide ITAD solutions provider and e-waste recycler that creates custom programs for the proper disposal of excess, obsolete, and end-of-life IT assets. Echo Environmental specializes in data security, environmental compliance, and value recovery and is certified compliant to R2, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 standards.

Jeff Remakel, VP of Sales and Marketing for Echo Environmental, explains, "ITADCentral is beneficial to Echo Environmental because it brings us additional business opportunities. ITADCentral is also beneficial to clients because it makes it easy for them to get competitive quotes with just one click."

Kyle Marks, CEO of Retire-IT and founder of ITADCentral, explains, "Echo Environmental excels at creating custom solutions that provide the best data security, environmental compliance, and customer experience for business, municipalities, and institutions. We are proud to have Echo Environmental join us in our mission and help us to bring value and transparency to the ITAD industry."

The ITADCentral marketplace is available to R2 and e-Stewards certified service providers who follow ITAD industry best practices and adhere to ITADCentral requirements and code of ethics. Service providers can showcase their qualifications in an accurate and transparent way without the risk of being undercut by unfair competition.

Posting projects on ITADCentral is free, easy, and anonymous for qualified clients. Clients can compare apples-to-apples offers in sealed bids, and review customer feedback to make informed decisions. The ITADCentral marketplace enables buyers to hire based on value, not just the lowest bid.

The ITADCentral marketplace was created by Retire-IT, a consulting firm that specializes in management and quality control of IT asset disposition. Retire-IT pioneered disposal tag chain-of-custody and software to automate IT asset tracking. Retire-IT manages the retirement, remarketing, and recycling of unwanted computer equipment to avoid legal risks, environmental concerns, and unnecessary costs.

For more information, visit www.ITADCentral.com. To schedule a demonstration, contact support@itadcentral.com.

