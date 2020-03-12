Jornaya Partners with EverQuote to Provide Independent TCPA Compliance on Consumer Referrals

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jornaya, whose Privacy Guardian solution is the industry standard for complying with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), announced that EverQuote, a leading online insurance marketplace, has integrated Jornaya's Privacy Guardian to manage compliance risk associated with the TCPA for the referrals from Publishers in the EverQuote Verified Partner Exchange.

The TCPA, passed in 1991, requires prior express written consent for non-emergency autodialed, prerecorded, or artificial voice calls to wireless phone numbers, as well as for pre-recorded telemarketing calls to residential wireline numbers.

Jornaya's TCPA Guardian, integrated with EverQuote's Partner Exchange, provides leading insurance providers that purchase consumer referrals through the exchange with the ability to validate consumer consent. TCPA Guardian ensures the consumer was shown and approved disclosures, including monitoring the size, text, and overall visibility of the TCPA disclosure. Jornaya's solution documents the proof of consent, allowing both EverQuote and its insurance provider partners to deter and help defend the costly and rising number of TCPA complaints.

"EverQuote's vision is to make finding the right insurance easy and transparent," said Jay Watt, SVP of Distribution Services. "By implementing Jornaya's technology, we can ensure consumers' privacy and choice are protected while also offering insurance providers independent and trusted certification of consumer consent before they connect with the consumer."

Jornaya CEO Ross Shanken added: "We applaud EverQuote's continued commitment to providing compliant consumer experiences. TCPA Guardian gives EverQuote's network independent verification that their customer acquisition efforts and marketing programs are compliant. This is especially important in the consumer insurance space where there have been several recent, high-profile legal cases related to the TCPA."

About Jornaya:

Jornaya is a data-as-a-service (DaaS) company working in markets where customers invest significant time researching, analyzing, and comparing options on major-life purchases (MLPs), such as homes, cars, loans, insurance, or degrees. Jornaya's mission to help companies discover which of their customers and prospects are on an MLP journey, enabling the most relevant and timely interactions, while always honoring the consumer's privacy. Jornaya also recently announced the expansion of its Privacy Guardian service to help customers comply with the evolving privacy landscape, beginning with the CCPA regulation that went into effect on January 1, 2020. For more information visit jornaya.com

