In Collaboration with ZOOM, NEXVOO® Announces A ($100 Discount) On Two New Unified Collaboration Products for ZOOM Video Conferencing Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXVOO®, a global innovation leader in unified communications products, announces an immediate $100 end user discount on its newest NEXFONE™ N380 and NEXBAR™ N110 enhanced for ZOOM Video Conferencing.

John Gayman, President of NEXVOO®, stated "With growing concerns of the current growing coronavirus pandemic, many companies, organizations and consumers are canceling events, trips and corporate meetings. Remote work, collaboration and daily communications will become more critical in upcoming months and years, as people still need to be able to network and collaborate. We have partnered with ZOOM to make this hardware discount available for any ZOOM user."

Both NEXVOO® products are truly plug-and-play devices that are ZOOM enabled to help maximize productivity and communications in every market including Government, Corporate, HealthCare, Manufacturing, Education and even consumers. These are noted as the world's easiest to use SIP phone and SIP conference bars, and can connect via ethernet, wifi or hotspot. They offer onboard speakers and microphones and are Bluetooth 4.2 ready for use with a wireless headset.

NEXVOO® is currently taking pre-orders, available for April/May shipments in the US and globally. To place orders visit https://nexvoostore.com/nexfone-N380 and use code -- ZOOM.

For the NEXBAR N110, built for ZOOM rooms and collaboration spaces, visit https://nexvoostore.com/nexbar-N110/ and use code -- ZOOMBAR.

About NEXVOO®

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, NEXVOO® is a leading global brand of video-enhanced solutions including SIP Phones (NEXFONE™), Video Conference Bars (NEXBAR™) and Interactive Communication Panels (ICPs) (NEXBOARD™).

Editorial Contact: Nellie Stout, 800.475.6131, support@nexvooinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-collaboration-with-zoom-nexvoo-announces-a-100-discount-on-two-new-unified-collaboration-products-for-zoom-video-conferencing-solutions-301022486.html

SOURCE Nexvoo