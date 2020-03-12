Michael Baker International Selected by Port Authority of Allegheny County to Develop 25-Year Vision Plan

PITTSBURGH, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, has been selected by Port Authority of Allegheny County to assist the agency in developing a 25-year vision plan. The long-range transportation plan will provide a customer-focused, action-oriented strategy for major transit investments and sustainable funding through 2045. The project aims to create a plan for an improved transit system, which will attract more riders, enhance mobility for the County's residents and support community development and redevelopment initiatives throughout Allegheny County while promoting regional equity and sustainability.

"As a firm established and headquartered in Western Pennsylvania, Michael Baker has fostered a commitment to the region's economic growth and residents' quality of life for eight decades," said Beth Larkin, P.E., Senior Vice President and Moon Township Office Executive at Michael Baker International. "We have deep roots in this region and are committed to helping the Port Authority create a successful plan that puts people and communities first."

"The plan will set a high bar for a reliable, seamless and efficient transportation network, informed by diverse public input. We're excited to be working with great partners like E. Holdings, Campos, Drive Engineering and Infrastrategies, who bring energy and expertise into this project. Michael Baker is proud to share the Port Authority's goal of supporting diverse local businesses," added Justin Miller, AICP, Project Manager – Planning, at Michael Baker International.

The 25-year vision plan will have a strong and intentional approach to reaching those in local communities who are under-resourced and under-served. A major component of the plan development is public outreach and stakeholder coordination and Michael Baker has proposed a creative approach to public and stakeholder outreach that is a balance between understanding the community's needs and interactively educating stakeholders on the benefits of transit-oriented communities. Additional tasks will include conducting a thorough review of existing systems and plans; completing a market/travel analysis; identifying and prioritizing new investment opportunities; recommending a financial plan and producing the final report and action plan. Once complete, the plan will recommend actions that will ultimately improve the rider experience for those who make up the more than 63 million rides annually in the region.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-selected-by-port-authority-of-allegheny-county-to-develop-25-year-vision-plan-301022373.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International