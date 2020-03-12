Swedish Healthcare Provider Orders Sectra's Imaging IT Solution for Radiology as a Cloud Service

LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a contract with the Swedish healthcare provider Region Halland to deliver its radiology imaging solution as a cloud service. The new service will provide a unified IT system for radiology where images and information will be accessible across the entire region, with Sectra assuming responsibility for operation of the system.

"Having a common service for the radiology departments in the region simplifies our everyday operations and enables more efficient diagnostics. Sectra's experience in delivering similar services was important for us when choosing a vendor," says Inger Hallin, Head of the Radiology Department, Region Halland.

Regional access to images and information, including radiation dose monitoring, allows physicians to access a patient's full radiology imaging history and information, regardless of which of the region's hospitals the patient has been visiting. It also creates opportunities to optimize workloads and utilize specialists.

The ten-year contract was signed in February 2020, and the solution will handle approximately 200,000 examinations per year. Region Halland has been using Sectra's solution for breast imaging since 2012.

"Having provided IT support for breast imaging in Halland for several years, we are honored that they have chosen to expand our collaboration to include delivery of these critical services. It shows that our solutions are stable and offer the functionality and performance required to give patients high quality and secure care," says Olof Andersson, Regional Sales Manager, Sectra Sweden.

"The agreement with Region Halland is in line with the overall trend we are seeing with an increasing number of healthcare providers looking for suppliers to assume greater responsibility for the operation of IT systems. This makes it possible for healthcare providers to devote more time to the beneficial effects and change management," says Mats Björnemo, President, Sectra Sweden.

Sectra's solution for enterprise imaging

Sectra's radiology imaging solution, as purchased by Region Halland, is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging offering. The enterprise imaging offering allows for a unified strategy for all imaging needs, and improves patient outcomes while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, breast imaging, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com/.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.



