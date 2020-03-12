Proximus Taps AirTies for Cloud Wi-Fi Management Platform

ISTANBUL, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirTies, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally today announced that Proximus, Belgium's leading telecommunications provider, has deployed AirTies Cloud.

AirTies Cloud is a flexible management platform that continuously optimizes the network and gives service providers real-time visibility into their subscribers' Wi-Fi performance, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting. It gives service providers insights and analysis on connected devices and data consumption patterns within the home, along with proactive recommendations and a "Wi-Fi Experience Index" to help operators better serve their customers.

"Having a great Wi-Fi experience at home and in the office is a key need for our customers. We have seen a strong growth in the number of connected devices, combined with a variety of services running on these devices," said Jim Casteele, Chief Consumer Market Officer of Proximus. "We already offer our customers the possibility to extend their Wi-Fi coverage with our Wi-Fi Booster. With AirTies Cloud, we can now proactively manage and optimize our customers' Wi-Fi to help them stay connected and entertained. Providing our customers with intelligent Wi-Fi is part of our commitment to offer the best set of converged services."

"Proximus has the ambition to offer superior in-home Wi-Fi to consumers in Belgium, and we're proud to support them with our versatile cloud Wi-Fi management platform," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. "With increased demand driven by streaming video, more connected devices and telecommuting, Proximus recognizes that its customers are more dependent than ever on having a reliable home network that provides spotless service and coverage, and we look forward to helping them deliver the optimum Wi-Fi experience."

With AirTies Cloud, there is no need to download any client-side software on subscribers' personal devices. AirTies' unique hybrid cloud-edge architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in CPEs and cloud-based analytics to maximize responsiveness and performance. This capability is key for home environments with high-band low latency applications such as gaming and UHD video.

AirTies' technologies have been deployed by more than 50 service providers across 4 different continents. Additional information about AirTies can be found at: www.AirTies.com. For more information about Proximus, visit: http://www.proximus.be/.

About AirTies

Founded in 2004, AirTies is the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The company offers Smart Wi-Fi software, a cloud-based management platform and Mesh extenders. Service providers turn to AirTies for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. With an installed base of over 30 million homes, AirTies' customers include: AT&T, Singtel, Sky and many others. More information is available at www.AirTies.com.

About Proximus

Proximus Group is a telecommunication & ICT company operating in the Belgian and international markets, servicing residential, enterprise and public customers. Proximus aims to open up a world of digital opportunities so people live better and work smarter. The company is at the heart of the digital revolution, delivering communication and entertainment experiences for residential consumers and enabling digital transformation for enterprises. Through its best-quality integrated fixed and mobile networks, Proximus provides access anywhere and anytime to digital services and easy-to-use solutions and is a gateway to multimedia content. Proximus is a pioneer in ICT innovation, with integrated solutions that have a positive impact on society and the environment, based on Internet of Things (IoT), Data analytics, cloudification, and security. With 12,931 employees, all engaged to offer customers a superior experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 5,686 million end-2019.

Proximus (Euronext Brussels: PROX) is also active in Luxembourg through its affiliate Proximus Luxembourg and in the Netherlands through Telindus Netherlands. BICS is a leading international communications enabler, one of the key global voice carriers and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide.

For more information, visit www.proximus.com & www.proximus.be

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proximus-taps-airties-for-cloud-wi-fi-management-platform-301021758.html

