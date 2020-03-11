Canopy Rivers Portfolio Company Secures C$80.5 Million Debt Financing Arrangement With Canopy Growth

Loan expected to provide TerrAscend Canada with additional capital to fund Canadian operations, U.S. hemp division, international expansion, and repayment of debt

TORONTO, March 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Canopy Rivers Inc. ("Canopy Rivers") (TSX:RIV, OTC:CNPOF) portfolio company, TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend") (CSE:TER, OTCQX:TRSSF), today announced that TerrAscend's wholly owned subsidiary, TerrAscend Canada Inc. ("TerrAscend Canada") has entered into an C$80.5 million loan financing arrangement with Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth") (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) pursuant to a secured debenture. In connection with the loan, TerrAscend has issued 17,808,975 common share purchase warrants to Canopy Growth.

"This additional capital is a vote of confidence in TerrAscend Canada's ability to execute on its strategic mandate for both domestic and international markets," said Narbe Alexandrian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Rivers. "We believe the TerrAscend team is well-positioned through their resources and network to continue to take advantage of opportunities in regulated jurisdictions. We are also pleased with Canopy Growth's continued support of our portfolio companies."

The net proceeds are expected to be used by TerrAscend Canada for general corporate purposes and the funding of its Canadian operations, its Arise Bioscience U.S. hemp division, international expansion, and the repayment of indebtedness. The funds cannot be used, directly or indirectly, in connection with or for any cannabis or cannabis-related operations in the United States, unless and until such operations comply with all applicable laws of the United States.

About Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers is a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis. Its unique investment and operating platform is structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. Canopy Rivers has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents will be provided with opportunities to work with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) and collaborate among themselves, which Canopy Rivers believes will maximize value for its shareholders and foster an environment of innovation, synergy and value creation for the entire portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Canopy Rivers and its portfolio companies with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the expected use of proceeds from the loan; management's belief that TerrAscend's team is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities in regulated jurisdictions; and expectations for other economic, regulatory, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Canopy Rivers believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of Canopy Rivers. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in the use of proceeds from the loan; changes in TerrAscend's growth strategy and business activities; changes in cannabis industry growth and trends; changes in consumer preferences and demands; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation, including Canopy Rivers' interpretation of such regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; divestiture risks; and the risk factors set out in Canopy Rivers' annual information form dated July 15, 2019, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on Canopy Rivers' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Canopy Rivers has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Canopy Rivers does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

