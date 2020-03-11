LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry's, the original strength and cardio interval fitness experience, has teamed up with Freeform to celebrate their new drama series Motherland: Fort Salem. On March 18, the day the series premieres on Freeform, participating Barry's locations in New York City and Los Angeles will host 14 complimentary Motherland: Fort Salem classes, allowing participants to train like a true witch warrior. Attendees will also receive a Barry's Motherland: Fort Salem branded towel and an exclusive medallion after the completion of the workout.

Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternative America where witches ended their persecution by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats. The series follows three young women from basic training into terrifying and thrilling early deployment.

"There's no better way to bring Motherland: Fort Salem to life, than to immerse fans into the show by putting them through the rigorous training that our characters go through… it takes strength of body, mind and spirit to become a Witch Warrior," said Tricia Melton, SVP Marketing, Creative and Branding of Freeform.

"At Barry's we workout hard and have fun. And in doing so, we've partnered with Freeform to put a Motherland twist on the Barry's workout that over 140k global participants (a week) know and love. You can expect the same workout with a few surprises," says Barry's VP of Brand Strategy and Communications, Vicky Land.

Reservations for the Barry's Motherland: Fort Salem class will open on March 11. To learn more on how to secure a slot for the complimentary class, click here or follow Motherland: Fort Salem on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Juan Balbuena

646-291-9868

JuanBalbuena@csm.com

Jessica Vikser, Barry's

310-800-4828

Jess@barrys.com

About Barry's

More about the Barry's experience:

Barry's is the original high-energy, calorie scorching cardio and strength training interval workout. Founded in 1998, Barry's signature method utilizes the most effective combination of High Intensity Training (HIT) by incorporating 25-30 minutes of interval-based cardiovascular routines on treadmills with 25-30 minutes of strength training using free weights, resistance bands, and more. A one-hour class incinerates fat, burns up to 1,000 calories, and releases stress.

Since its founding 21 years ago, Barry's Bootcamp has expanded to over 70 studios in domestic and international markets, and plans to open 100+ studios in the next five years. For a complete list of Barry's studios and locations, please visit https://www.barrys.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freeform-teams-up-with-barrys-to-host-special-motherland-fort-salem-witch-warrior-classes-to-celebrate-highly-anticipated-new-series-301021714.html

SOURCE Freeform