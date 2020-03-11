Miller Bros Solar Enters Third Party Asset Management Services with an Innovative Approach to Grow Returns and Optimize Asset Performance

PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A natural extension of services for a world class O&M services provider, Miller Bros Solar (MBS) is expanding into the renewable energy asset management space, offering a unique turnkey position to asset owners and operators. By integrating traditional Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and Asset Management (AM), MBS aims to reduce the financial risk of layering redundant services and wrap its industry leading Utility and Commercial O&M services with performance optimization, compliance, communication and financial management of renewable energy assets.

Optimize Asset Performance. Optimize Financial Returns.

MBS will offer à la carte services in 3 pillars of asset management: Operations, Compliance & Financial and O&M services to operators and owners.

"We're really excited to expand our services to grow the third party asset management market in North America," said Ryan Hoffman, Miller Bros Solar CEO, " We plan to disrupt the market and set the bar to incentivize service providers to keep their own O&M costs in line with an assets needs and grow investors returns. What better place to do that than with an integrated asset management and operations & maintenance team?"

MBS will apply a financial proactive perspective to traditional operational decision making, scenario modeling, and inhouse field technician services to create efficiencies instead of cost layering. Miller Bros' 24/7 monitoring and dispatch staff will employ a financial mindset to truck rolls, inimitably growing the bottom line. They aim to create a unique value chain for asset owners and operators bridging the gap of proactive management of operations and making operational decisions that build on top of the corrective maintenance of projects.

Adding to their existing NERC Critical Infrastructure Protection programs of GO and GOP capabilities, they will lower risk of default by tying in contractual and regulatory compliance services, inverter warranty services, and OEM warranty expertise, as well has vendor, entity, investor, and communication management.

Miller Bros Solar has also engaged accounting and financial expertise for a full suite of financial services ranging from offtaker billing and collections to GAAP accounting services. Offering a competitive service offering to cover the needs of any managing member or investor needs.

MBS has hired a renewable energy industry asset management veteran, Caitlin Blaisdell-Buck, to head up their expansion into operations, contractual, and financial services- collectively asset management. She comes to MBS with nearly a decade of experience working in the renewable energy industry. Prior to Miller Bros Solar, she worked with leading solar racking manufacturers and helped to build out a third-party asset management company managing 10+ GW of renewable energy assets.

About Miller Solar

Miller Bros. Solar is a leading provider of PV O&M services in North America headquartered outside of Philadelphia, PA. Miller Bros. Solar brings more than 30-years of electrical industry and project management experience to the renewable energy space. Operating in 30+ states across the US, MBS establishes and maintains optimal performance levels for their solar energy systems, ensuring maximum uptime and energy production and growing investor return. www.millerbrossolar.com

About Caitlin Blaisdell-Buck

Caitlin Blaisdell-Buck is Director of Asset Management at Miller Bros Solar. She holds a M.S. from Columbia University and a B.A. in from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In her spare time, she enjoys the great outdoors, hiking the Rockies with her pup, and playing hurling with her local GAA.

