Cohesive Solutions Awarded Major Offshore Drilling Contract for Maximo Health, Safety, and Environmental Implementation

ATLANTA, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cohesive Solutions, a leading integrator of Enterprise Asset Management solutions, has been engaged to implement the IBM Maximo, Health, Safety, and Environmental (Maximo HSE) solution for a large oil and gas driller. The customer conducts worldwide operations that employ drilling platforms consisting of semisubmersibles and dynamically positioned drillships on multiple continents. Cohesive Solutions was awarded the contract following the evaluation of the capabilities of select global system integrators and other firms that deploy IBM Maximo.

As the Prime Contractor and in partnership with Interpro, Cohesive Solutions will also be implementing the Interpro EZ MaxMobile product. The project is focused on platform worker safety and sophisticated Operational Job Safety Analysis functionality found in Maximo Health, Safety, and Environmental.

"We are excited to help this client optimize their asset management program with the functionality that Maximo HSE brings to the Oil & Gas industry. Maximo HSE will enable the customer to enhance worker safety processes while improving productivity and efficiency associated with asset reliability." said Russ Anderton, Vice President at Cohesive Solutions.

The top names in the Oil & Gas industry trust Cohesive Solutions to deploy asset management and regulatory compliance solutions to enable safe, environmentally friendly, and profitable operations. Our world-class solutions combine our extensive Oil & Gas industry expertise with state-of-the-art technology found in the Maximo for Oil & Gas industry solution.

Cohesive Solutions, Inc., is a specialist in Enterprise Asset Management and Performance Management. As a certified IBM Maximo Business Partner, we provide systems integration and transformation services that enable organizations to achieve breakthrough results in their asset management programs. Cohesive also delivers a unique Enterprise Performance Management solution that unlocks an organization's hidden potential, so they can meet and sustain the long-term objectives that they seek in reliability, regulatory compliance, and organizational performance and profitability.

