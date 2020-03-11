Tenth Navy Order for Orbit's Maritime Satcom Terminals

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of satellite-tracking maritime, airborne and ground-station solutions, announced today at the Satellite 2020 Conference in Washington, DC, a new US$2.7 million contract with a major Asian Navy for a combination of OceanTRx 4 and OceanTRx 7 maritime satcom terminals, and associated spares.

This order represents the tenth Navy to select Orbit's OceanTRx product line, and the fourth in the last nine months. Since its introduction in 2015, OceanTRx has become the leading terminal in the large cruise ship segment, a top choice for offshore platforms and critical data links, and now the growing choice for Navy applications.

"The proven performance and reliability of OceanTRx, along with a range of antenna sizes and configurations, have been key differentiators in all of our recent Navy orders," noted Orbit CEO Dany Eshchar. "In this case the Navy selected different antenna sizes to meet mission requirements of across a wide range of vessels, with the added benefit of common operations and shared spare parts."

About Orbit's OceanTRx 4 and OceanTRx 7

The OceanTRx product line comprises reliable, field-proven and innovative stabilized dual-band maritime satcom platforms, featuring outstanding RF and tracking performance, and high system availability under virtually any offshore conditions.

OceanTRx is highly modular and easily configured for commercial needs or adapted to meet defense requirements. Supporting the mission-critical broadband needs of navy vessels, it was designed for one-day deployment with simple updates and maintenance.

The small-footprint, light-weight OceanTRx 4 1.15 m (45") antenna and OceanTRx 7 2.2 m (87") antenna, can be configured for single or multiple frequency bands including C, X, Ku, Ka and Ka-wideband.

About Orbit

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd., a leading global provider of satellite-tracking maritime, airborne and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on business aircraft and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective, and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major navies and air forces, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

