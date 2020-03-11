4A's Brings On New Team To Handle Marketing and Communications

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to build additional value and focus on making agencies matter, the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), a membership-based U.S. trade association for the advertising and marketing communications industry, recently hired Donna Tobin as Executive Vice President, Marketing, Communications, Events & Partnerships for the organization. Additionally, The Sway Effect has been named public relations AOR after an internal review.

At its core, the 4A's is focused on providing the tools and support that its agency members need to compete today. To help bring this mission to life, the leadership team of the 4A's has developed a bold, strategic plan aimed at elevating the depth and breadth of the organization's initiatives supporting members, programs and content and has also added new talent to support this effort.

"The 4A's empowers agency members to drive commerce, spark connections and shape culture through infinite creativity. With the addition of Donna Tobin and our new agency partnership, we are elevating our marketing and communications efforts and will continue to identify new ways to support our members during this time of rapid change within our industry," said Marla Kaplowitz, President and CEO, 4A's. "Our members are always our top priority. By making our marketing and communications efforts an even bigger focus in the year ahead, we will provide the strategic counsel and ongoing support that they seek across every level of the organization."

"I am thrilled to have joined the 4A's team and to be part of re-imagining the vision, mission, marketing, and communications for the organization," said Donna Tobin, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Communications, Events & Partnerships at the 4A's. "With an emphasis on advocacy, talent and impact, we look forward to accelerating our communications strategy to further support and champion our members across the industry and beyond. My team will be working closely with The Sway Effect as our PR partner, whose expertise will enable us to expand our sphere of influence and identify new and different ways to provide value to our members."

The Sway Effect will partner with the 4A's to develop a communications strategy to strengthen the organization's leadership position within the advertising industry. The scope of work will include strategic positioning, media relations as well as the development of new programs, partnerships and customized events aimed at better supporting the organization's agency members.

"The 4A's has a critical role to play in the advertising industry," said Jennifer Risi, Founder and President of The Sway Effect. "We look forward to developing an ongoing campaign that will re-educate the industry on the programs, work and impact that the organization provides to its members and role it has in leading the industry into the future."

About the 4A's

The 4A's helps empower our members to drive commerce, spark connections, and shape culture through infinite creativity. We are dedicated to, and vested in, our members' success, just as they are dedicated to helping brands create, distribute, and measure effective and insightful advertising and marketing. With a focus on advocacy, talent and the value of creativity and technology and their impact on driving business growth and powerful cultural change, we provide community, leadership, guidance, and best-in-class training that enable agencies to innovate, evolve, and grow. The 4A's was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, their employees, and the industry at large. More than 100 years later, we continue to support the evolving needs of our community. Today, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which control more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. 4A's Benefits division insures more than 160,000 employees, and its Washington office advocates for policies that best support a thriving advertising industry. The 4A's Foundation fuels a robust diversity pipeline of talent for its members and the marketing and media industry, fostering the next generation of leaders.

