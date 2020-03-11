VenueNext Partners with FreedomPay to Transform its Payment Experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VenueNext, a leader in mobile commerce technology for venues around the world, announced today that it has partnered with FreedomPay, an innovative leader in commerce technologies. The partnership entails integration of FreedomPay's TETRA line smart terminals solutions with VenueNext technology and products for the newly installed kiosks at The University of Alabama.

This partnership gives VenueNext customers access to fast and reliable payment processing that can be used seamlessly with its products. With FreedomPay's TETRA platform, customers will also have the ability to pay with QuickChip and contactless EMV for faster transactions.

The University of Alabama launch follows the recent success of VenueNext and FreedomPay's partnership at implementing Point of Sale infrastructure and kiosks at The University of Florida Gators, six months ago. The collaboration saw Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, home of the Florida Gators, having their highest grossing concessions sales after implementing VenueNext POS with FreedomPay payment processing technology.

"We are excited to offer our customers a new seamless option for fast and reliable payment processing," said Anthony Perez, VenueNext CEO. "FreedomPay's integration with our self-service kiosks and point of sale terminals allow transactions to process faster and provide customers with a more enjoyable experience."

"The venue industry is extremely competitive when it comes to the customer experience, particularly around payments and check-out," said Tom Durovsik, Founder & CEO of FreedomPay. "Selecting FreedomPay's Commerce Platform is a step change for the team at VenueNext, allowing us to simplify payments and enhance the customer's payment experience. We're excited to continue working with VenueNext to create an industry-leading experience."

About VenueNext

VenueNext is a next-generation point-of-sale company transforming the way consumers shop, purchase, and pay. Their ecosystem of products combines physical and digital solutions to create a frictionless shopping experience, offering products such as point-of-sale solutions, online ordering, branded apps, and branded payments. VenueNext's powerful platform makes commerce simple for consumers – and easy for brands to incentivize and reward their most valuable customers for their loyalty.

VenueNext began in 2014 with Levi's® Stadium and the San Francisco 49ers and has since gone on to power mobile-first, frictionless commerce in Arenas and Stadiums, Theme Parks, Universities, Corporate Cafes and Theaters.

About FreedomPay

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the technology of choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services. FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver a consistent, repeatable experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

FreedomPay regularly produces white papers which provide in-depth understanding into the world of payment technology, data, security and commerce solutions for different sectors. Below are the links to the most recent reports:

Emerging Trends at The Point of Sale, research in partnership with Ingenico Group

Hospitality 2020+ The Reasons Why We Talk About Data-Driven Commerce

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venuenext-partners-with-freedompay-to-transform-its-payment-experience-301021505.html

SOURCE FreedomPay