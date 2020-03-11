Clear Channel Airports to Transform Advertising Programs for Signature Flight Support's Network of Private Aviation Terminals

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Airports (CCA), the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO), announced today that through a five-year competitive contract renewal with Signature Flight Support, the world's largest network of Fixed Based Operations (FBOs), it will transform the media and marketing approach for over 140 private aviation terminals throughout North America and the Caribbean. As the exclusive advertising partner to Signature Flight Support, CCA's new media programs will provide leading global brand partners with exclusive foundation sponsorships and experiential advertising opportunities across the country's private air facilities.

Signature Flight Support's new advertising program will include new custom digital networks of LCD and LED screens across the top 20-25 private aviation terminals around the country. Increased experiential and select exclusive foundation partner opportunities will be available to many of the high-end brands that have consistently advertised across these private aviation terminals. Following in the footsteps of Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC)'s exclusive foundation sponsorship advertising program, which CCA announced last fall, the new advertising program for Signature Flight Support represents an industry pivot in transacting airport media from a screen-by-screen basis to complete terminal takeovers.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Signature Flight Support. Their network of FBOs presents the world's leading brands and products with the absolutely unique ability to interact with the world's highest net worth individuals, partners and families as well as in many cases their staff representatives," said Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Airports. "We will be working very closely with the Signature Flight Support team to create truly innovative and unforgettable advertising and sponsorship opportunities from new experiential activations to exclusive brand partnerships. Our partnership is poised to create some groundbreaking initiatives in the private airport advertising sector."

"Signature Flight Support is thrilled to build upon our long-standing partnership with Clear Channel. Together, we are focused on maximizing the opportunities that only our unparalleled network can deliver to the world's leading brands," said Shawn Hall, Chief Commercial Officer, Signature Flight Support. "We're excited to bring to life new and innovative approaches to advertising in our FBOs, along with exclusive experiences and surprise and delight moments that engage and excite our customers. We look forward to collaborating with likeminded brands and partnering with them to deliver compelling, multi-year campaigns and activations."

Today's news comes on the heels of Clear Channel Airports experiencing a year of innovations and industry firsts. Last fall, CCA introduced the nation's first all-digital airport, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC). And for the first time, Clear Channel Outdoor's (CCO) RADAR has been made available to SJC advertisers, which allows brands to leverage anonymous, aggregated mobile location data to understand consumer mobility, behavior and campaign outcomes – bringing digital to the physical world. Another first also included Uber's directional signage campaign at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA-TAC). This unique OOH ad campaign was designed to help arriving passengers quickly and easily locate their rideshares.

Information on Signature Aviation plc

Signature Aviation plc is a market leading, global aviation support services provider, primarily focused on servicing the Business and General Aviation (B&GA) market. We support our customers through our principal business Signature, and Global Engine Services/Engine Repair and Overhaul (ERO) which is currently held for sale.

Signature, including Signature FBO, TECHNICAirTM and EPIC Fuels, provides premium, full-service flight and home base support including refuelling, ground handling and MRO services through the world's largest fixed base operation (FBO) network for B&GA users with around 195 locations covering key destinations in North America, Europe, South America, Caribbean, Africa and Asia. EPIC Fuels is a provider of aviation fuels, supplies and services operating at around 175 branded FBO locations.

Signature Aviation plc changed its name from BBA Aviation plc in November 2019.

For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com

About Clear Channel Airports

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 460,000 print and digital displays in 32 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 15,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 1,700 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S. More information can be found on Clear Channel Airports and Clear Channel Outdoor by visiting www.clearchannelairports.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

Follow & Like: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Read our award-winning blog: http://blog.clearchanneloutdoor.com/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-channel-airports-to-transform-advertising-programs-for-signature-flight-supports-network-of-private-aviation-terminals-301021575.html

SOURCE Clear Channel Airports