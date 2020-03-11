BigSpeak Partners With 3Degrees to Become First U.S. Speakers Bureau to Go Carbon Neutral

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 11, 2020 BigSpeak Speakers Bureau forged a new partnership with 3Degrees, a renewable energy company, to offset all its carbon emissions for 2020. BigSpeak plans to offset approximately 2,187 metric tons of carbon through carbon offsetting projects. This carbon total is equivalent to planting 36,450 new trees and growing them for 10 years, taking 464 cars off the road for a year, or not using 5,063 barrels of oil.

BigSpeak President Barrett Cordero said BigSpeak took the eco-friendly leap for a handful of reasons: "Firstly, for our children and their children. Period. Secondly, as a business that emits carbon, we have a responsibility to clean up after ourselves. And finally, we want to help lead our industry forward, so others do the same. Carbon offsetting is not just for the big Fortune 500, small and mid-size businesses can do it too. It's cost-effective and easy to facilitate. It seems obvious and honestly, I'm a little surprised we didn't do it sooner."

BigSpeak plans to offset all emissions generated by keynote speakers flying and driving to events in the U.S. and abroad in addition to carbon generated by its employees. In total, the speakers bureau will offset approximately 1,600 flights and 3,200 gas car rides from keynote speakers, 265 workdays of employees commuting to its offices, and an added 10% buffer to cover any unforeseen circumstances.

BigSpeak hopes to inspire others in the keynote speaking and events industry to join them in carbon offsetting efforts . Cordero said: "We are looking forward to being part of the business community who wants to limit and resolve climate change."

About 3Degrees

3Degrees provides renewable energy and emission reduction solutions to global Fortune 500 companies, utilities and other organizations to fight climate change.

About BigSpeak

BigSpeak is a full-service speakers bureau that serves 68% of the global Fortune 1000 and is the first choice for clients who need keynote speakers. BigSpeak provides expert guidance and creates inspiring audience experiences that transform people and organizations. BigSpeak serves the event and meeting planning needs of its wide variety of clients—including corporations, associations, and universities.

