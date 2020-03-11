Market Overview

MINDBODY Enlists MBuy For 2020 National Paid Media Efforts

PRNewswire  
March 11, 2020 10:00am   Comments
CHICAGO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MBuy, the leading media planning and buying applied-technology service company, entered into an agreement with Mindbody, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, to expand their advertising efforts nationally.

MBuy was brought on to expand Mindbody's paid media strategy across B2B and B2C, integrating TV, streaming, video, radio, podcasts, display, mobile, native and social.

"At Mindbody our mission is to connect the world to wellness, and we look forward to working with MBuy to make Mindbody a household name for both businesses and consumers," said Josh Todd, Mindbody CMO.

Additionally, MBuy will use its Everychannel Management Platform (EMP) to drive accountable media delivery – a must-have for today's modern marketer. EMP will allow for both teams to see which online and offline channels are most impactful, to optimize media spend and drive business growth.

"We are honored to partner with Mindbody, to use advertising and technology to build not only their user base, but a wellness community," said Ryan Saurer, MBuy EVP and General Manager. 

About MBuy

MBuy, a division of Mediaocean, combines everychannel media expertise and the best advertising technology in the industry – providing advertisers with superior media buying and planning services that reach and engage the right audience, in the right channels. Our traditional and digital teams are fully integrated, with access to every research, data, technology, and inventory partner, allowing for a strategic and thorough approach to addressing everychannel campaigns. To learn more about MBuy, visit www.mbuy.com.

Contacts

MBuy

press@mbuy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindbody-enlists-mbuy-for-2020-national-paid-media-efforts-301021364.html

SOURCE MBuy

