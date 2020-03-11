Snap Fitness Announces Major Expansion in Japan; 300 Locations Opening

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap Fitness, in partnership with Global Fitness Japan Co., Ltd., will enter the Japanese market by opening 300 locations across the country. Planning is underway for the flagship location in Tokyo, which is expected to open this year. Additional locations will soon follow in Osaka and other regions.

"Snap Fitness has been successfully providing innovative fitness services in a sustainable manner across the world for over 15 years," says Kazuki Takenouchi, Global Fitness Japan Co., Ltd.'s Chief Executive Officer and General Manager. "Global Fitness Japan believes Snap Fitness will enhance the wellness of all people's lives in Japan by providing technology-based, results-driven workouts."

In February, representatives from Global Fitness Japan Co., Ltd. attended "Snap University" in Minnesota to understand Snap Fitness' focus on sustainable innovation, boutique atmosphere and latest technology.

"We decided to team up to achieve the mission of wellness for all people. Embracing the knowledge and experience of Snap Fitness, Global Fitness Japan will offer our members a variety of innovative services such as machine training, personal training, Heart Rate Training, and Virtual Training," says Naoto Shibuya, Global Fitness Japan Co., Ltd.'s Director & Chief Operating Officer.

Japan is the 11th most populous country, with 126 million people. Only 3.3 percent have a gym membership, which Snap Fitness considers an opportunity to change lives.

"We are thrilled to welcome the passionate and experienced team from Global Fitness Japan to the Snap Fitness franchise family," says Ali McElroy Chief Global Development Officer of Lift Brands, Snap Fitness' parent company. "We look forward to working together to expand our fitness community, providing access to training the right way at a reasonable price 24/7, 365 days a year."

About Lift Brands:

Lift Brands is a leading innovator in the fitness industry as the parent brand to several fitness franchises and fitness brands worldwide including Snap Fitness, 9Round International Franchise, YogaFit Studios Franchise, Steele Fitness, and Fitness On Demand. With more than 1 Million members and 2,000+ locations open or scheduled for development in more than 26 countries, Lift Brands delivers results through the most rewarding fitness experiences in the world and changes lives daily. For more information on Lift Brands, visit www.liftbrands.com .

Media Contact: Caitlin Tvrdik

952-567-5902

ctvrdik@liftbrands.com

www.liftbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snap-fitness-announces-major-expansion-in-japan-300-locations-opening-301019242.html

SOURCE Snap Fitness