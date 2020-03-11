Logan University Selects Unit4's People Experience Suite for Education to Improve Institutional Effectiveness

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a cloud leader in people-based software, today announced that Logan University, a chiropractic and health sciences academic institution in Chesterfield, Missouri, selected Unit4's People Experience Suite to transform its core business processes and improve institutional effectiveness.

Ranked as one of the top chiropractic colleges in the U.S., Logan University has built a reputation for academic excellence that serves approximately 1,400 students and more than 12,000 alumni. Within the past few years, the University identified an opportunity to improve its existing infrastructure that required time-consuming manual data entry, limited reporting tools, and data that was inconsistent across multiple databases.

The university selected Unit4's People Experience Suite for Education – including Unit4 Student Management, Unit4 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Unit4 Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) to transform its infrastructure and provide a fully integrated platform for its core business processes. With powerful reporting tools and embedded automation across its products, Unit4 empowers Logan University's staff to operate more efficiently and spend more time on value-driven tasks for students.

"A main priority and key driver in our business decisions, has always been to enhance the student experience," said Brad Hough, Vice President of Information Technology and CIO at Logan University. "Since we are training the health care leaders of tomorrow, we need technology that differentiates what we offer and puts our institution in the best position for the future. Unit4 is delivering the solutions we need to achieve our current business goals and provide a future-proof platform as we continue to grow and expand our offerings."

The Unit4 People Experience Suite for Education delivers the first end-to-end, next-generation education management solution in the cloud. Using the latest technology to deliver a new people experience across campus, it empowers institutions to deliver on expansion goals, boost student success, deliver research excellence and improve institutional effectiveness. Unit4 Student Management effectively manages the lifecycle of every key constituent, from faculty and staff to students and patrons, all via an intuitive, touch-first user interface accessible on all devices.

"Today's higher education institutions know they need to innovate to stay competitive and support the needs of their students and faculty," said Andy Brockhoff, President, North America, Unit4. "Until now, they have not had the modern solutions required to deliver the seamless student experience that's expected today. We're delivering a technology platform for the future that supports organizations like Logan University, where a focus on people and their experience is paramount to success."

Unit4's next-generation enterprise software supports our customers in delivering an exceptional People Experience to their customers – from students and professionals to the public servants and non-profits doing good in the world. Unit4 transforms work to be more meaningful and inspiring through software that's self-driving, adaptive and intuitive, intelligently automating administrative tasks and providing easy access to the answers people need. Unit4 works with people the way people work.

Since 1935, Logan University has been recognized as an outstanding chiropractic school. Today, they hold true to their chiropractic roots, but have expanded the reach of quality health care education with bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees that span the health sciences field. In the heart of Chesterfield, MO, they stand out as an award-winning university that draws talent from every state and multiple countries. Offering seven degrees, including bachelor's, master's, doctorate and professional, Logan University has become an international force in health sciences, providing educational opportunities with the potential to shape the landscape of health care. At Logan University, they believe that leaders are made stronger and wiser through hard work and hands-on experience–through compassion for others and a commitment to evidence-based, natural health care. As a supportive community of thought leaders, they nurture growth and build skill in an environment where students can be challenged, be mentored and ultimately become confident leaders in the dynamic and rewarding field of natural health care.

