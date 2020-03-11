DXtera Institute & Boston College Collaborate to Launch the EagleApps Community, a Next-Generation Campus System

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston College (BC) is announcing the next step in the development and implementation of EagleApps, a next-generation campus system. BC's EagleApps is a fully modular solution for managing the core business of colleges and universities, and it is the first service-based enterprise system available for higher education. In partnership with BC, the DXtera Institute will launch a global EagleApps community of practitioners and contributors to help inform and define future directions for this emerging next-generation campus system.

EagleApps is more than a traditional student information system, but rather a growing enterprise framework, with functionality that currently includes curriculum management, program requirements management, program enrollment, course scheduling and registration, grading, academic record management, and student account management. EagleApps is entirely customizable and extensible to support the specific needs of various kinds of institutions.

"EagleApps, based on requirements from a community of universities, is the product of years of collaboration across BC for both functional and technical excellence. It is the key element of a strategic move away from a monolithic student information system to a service-based infrastructure. The architectural approach utilizes modular tools that can work together or independently, creating a seamless experience for users across campus," said Michael Bourque, Chief Information Officer at Boston College. "We are excited to share our work with the broader community and to explore how best to position EagleApps for the future. We are confident that our peer institutions will find this framework valuable as they navigate the increasingly complex ecosystem of higher ed information management."

"We are proud to have been chosen by Boston College to help build the EagleApps community and lead an implementation study for this innovative solution that will change the way information is managed on college campuses," says Dale Allen, DXtera's co-founder and president. "We know the community of EagleApps will guide the ongoing development of this enterprise-level product and enable its ongoing evolution into a transformative next-generation campus solution."

BC and DXtera are inviting colleges, universities and interested parties to join the EagleApps community and be at the forefront of the movement towards next-generation education systems on April 16, 2020, for a day-long technology-enabled event hosted by Boston College.

Boston College and DXtera will be hosting a live web event on March 19, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT to provide an introduction to EagleApps and the growing community.

Colleges and other parties interested in learning more about the study through the live webcast, or applying to be part of the selective cohort, can visit dxtera.org/solutions/eagleapps/ to register.

About DXtera Institute

The DXtera Institute℠ is a nonprofit, member-based consortium of higher education professionals collaborating to remove technology barriers so that institution leaders, faculty, staff, and students have efficient access to information needed to transform student outcomes. With partners across the U.S. and Europe, the consortium includes some of the brightest minds in education and technology, all working together to solve critical higher education issues on a global scale. Visit dxtera.org for more information.

About Boston College

Boston College, the first institution of higher education to operate in the city of Boston, is today among the nation's foremost universities and a leader in the liberal arts, scientific inquiry, and student formation. Noted for both teaching and research, Boston College has a coeducational enrollment of 14,600 undergraduate and graduate students drawn from all 50 states and around the world.

