LandShark Lager Extends Canadian Rights Contract with Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. has signed a 5-year extension to secure the rights to LandShark Lager in Canada for a total of 15 years with the option to renew for an additional 10-years.

KITCHENER, ON, March 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (or the "Company") (TSX:WBR), announced today it has signed a 5-year extension to the original term with Margaritaville Malt Beverages, LLC, for the rights to LandShark Lager through December 31, 2030 and the option to renew for an additional 10-years through December 31, 2040.

"We are thrilled to be extending our relationship with Margaritaville and LandShark Lager in Canada," says George Croft, President and CEO of Waterloo Brewing. "This island-style lager is one of the fastest growing brands in Ontario, Landshark's spirit of the beach is an attitude that transcends seasons, and beer lovers here are happily embracing it."

Douglas McCreadie, President of Margaritaville Malt Beverages, LLC couldn't agree more. "The tremendous 33% growth we experienced last year in Canada is testament to everything the folks at Waterloo Brewing have been doing," says McCreadie. "Canadian beer drinkers have embraced LandShark and made it their own. The brand has always represented a vacation state of mind and now we know that LandShark can transport you to that perfect beach even if it's snowing outside! We are thrilled with the success of the brand in Canada and look forward to continued growth with our good friends at Waterloo Brewing. Fins Up Canada!"

This month also signals the return of LandShark Lager's popular T-shirt in-case promotion at The Beer Store, with five "fin-tastic" new designs to help you truly embody a beachy state of mind.

"Our design team really outdid themselves this year," says Kim Mannerow, Sr. Marketing Manager at Waterloo Brewing. "Our goal has always been to create T-shirts that far exceed what you'd expect to find with an in-case giveaway. This isn't just a free T-shirt. This is going to be one of your favourite T-shirts. Wait 'til you see them. You're going to want to collect all five."

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

