SpeakEasy Enters into Agreement with Edition Media

VANCOUVER, March 10, 2020 /CNW/ - SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE:EASY) (Frankfurt: 39H) (the "Company" or "SpeakEasy") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 10, 2020 with Edition Media, Inc. ("Edition") pursuant to which SpeakEasy will: (i) acquire assets from Edition (the "Purchased Assets"), and (ii) engage Edition to provide business consulting services to the Company (the "Consulting Services").

In consideration of the acquisition of the Purchased Assets, SpeakEasy has agreed to issue Edition 250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "SpeakEasy Shares"). In consideration of the Consulting Services, SpeakEasy has agreed to pay Edition a monthly cash retainer of $20,000, to issue Edition 250,000 SpeakEasy Shares on each of the third, sixth and ninth month anniversaries of the date of the Agreement and to immediately issue Edition an aggregate of 1,200,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). 400,000 of the Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.50/share, 400,000 of the Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.75/share and 400,000 of the Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.00/share. All Warrants will expire 12 months from the date of issuance.

The issuance of the SpeakEasy Shares and the Warrants will be subject to compliance with applicable laws, including the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and be subject to such restricted periods as are required under applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd.:

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. holds a cultivation, processing and sales licence issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. SpeakEasy owns 290 acres of land in Rock Creek, British Columbia, and leverages three generations of farming experience in B.C. as well as its favourable location to grow and process high-quality cannabis products at low cost. SpeakEasy cultivates small batch, high quality craft cannabis in its 10,000 square foot indoor facility and has recently completed the development of its 60-acre outdoor field. The Company's intention, upon receipt of an amendment to its current licence to include the outdoor cultivation area, is to produce approximately 70,000kg of outdoor, sun grown cannabis in 2020.

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SpeakEasy's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements concerning SpeakEasy's intent to issue securities to Edition, its intent to obtain an amendment to its existing license, its intent to produce and sell high quality craft cannabis, its intention to complete construction of its facilities and the timeframe within which the construction of such facilities will be completed and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Although SpeakEasy believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada and generally; the demand for cannabis and cannabis related products, the ability of SpeakEasy to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of SpeakEasy to obtain all applicable licenses under the ACMPR and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

