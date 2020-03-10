Joerns Healthcare and Healiant Partner to Deliver a Unique New Standard in Advanced Wound Care Education for Post-Acute Care

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a leading wound solutions provider, is proud to announce it has signed a partnering agreement with Healiant to advance its mission of developing and delivering best-in-class wound care services and products to the entire care continuum.

Recognizing that knowledge drives better outcomes, Joerns has partnered with Healiant to provide advanced wound care training and education to support its internal and customer clinicians. This partnership will enable and empower Joerns' customers to take advantage of clinical training and certification prep training as an integral part of the Joerns Service Program. "Joerns Healthcare is committed to helping our customers find solutions to the problems they face every day which requires expert support of qualified professionals," says Doug Ferguson, Chief Strategy Officer at Joerns Healthcare. "We've chosen to partner with Healiant to deliver the highest level of wound care consultation to our customers, while at the same time investing in the education of nurses and caregivers who care for our provider partners across the care continuum."

Joerns Account Managers, who are all wound certified, will be some of the first Industry professionals to achieve the Advanced Wound Care Certification (AWCC) after taking the Healiant Training Solutions Prep Course. The company's Clinical Director, Susan Colgan-Meaux, CWS, WCC, CMCN, AMS, CSPHA added, "We are excited to be part of elevating the knowledge and skills of all of those working to improve healing outcomes."

"Joerns Healthcare has a long history of providing clinical education to thousands of post-acute providers and caregivers," says Josh Heuchan, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Healiant Training Solutions. "We applaud their focus on education of both the fundamentals of good wound healing and the advanced product knowledge so important to the evolving needs of today's post-acute provider," he adds. "We are proud to partner with Joerns to come alongside their efforts to empower their team and their customer's clinicians to elevate the knowledge around wound care and improve outcomes for the residents and patients they serve."

About Joerns Healthcare

Joerns Healthcare is a medical equipment services company focused on driving the transformation of care nationally across the post-acute continuum. We are simplifying the complex post-acute care world by providing the professionals, products, and data to help streamline the process, so providers concentrate on care. Joerns brings our national service footprint, the right products, and 125 years of logistical expertise to help navigate the new complexities that surround accountable care and optimize patient and financial outcomes. Visit Joerns.com for more information.

About Healiant

Healiant is passionate about empowering the extraordinary clinician through its next level training experience. The company has combined decades of wound care experience with the most cutting-edge education advancements to create a truly engaging experience for its students. When participants enjoy the training experience, they retain more and ultimately deliver better care at the bedside and heal wounds faster. Visit HealiantTraining.com for more information on the Wound Care prep courses or contact the team at Info@HealiantTraining.com.

The Advanced Wound Care Certification is provided through National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy®, the national leader in wound care credentialing, and is available to wound certified clinicians who meet the criteria established by the certification committee.

