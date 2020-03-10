San Antonio Healthcare Employers Team Up With Trailblazing College to Expand Region's Talent Pipeline

SAN ANTONIO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), the largest provider of allied health training in Texas, today announced new partnerships with three San Antonio healthcare employers to provide direct pathways to fast-growing jobs in the region. The new partnerships with FastMed Urgent Care, IKARE Mood Trauma Recovery Clinic, and the San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic (SAVE) are designed to respond to skill gaps in fast-growing healthcare fields like imaging, medical assisting, and medical coding and billing.

"One our biggest challenges is finding high quality healthcare professionals to meet the demands of an increasingly growing medical market in San Antonio for highly skilled workers who also have the tools needed to provide care in mental health." said Eli Elias II, the chief relationship officer and co-founder of IKARE Mood Trauma Recovery Clinic. "Through our partnership with CHCP we are able to build awareness for behavioral health careers while developing the talented workers we need, who are highly skilled, passionate and can most importantly, deliver high quality healthcare."

The Healthcare and Bioscience industries are growing rapidly in San Antonio, with more than one in six of all people now employed in the sector, including 50,000 net new jobs in the past decade. Meanwhile, the region's labor market continues to tighten, with its 3.1% unemployment rate well below the national average. The partnerships are designed to create more opportunities for students to learn about allied health opportunities in the region and expand work-based learning through CHCP's "Extern to Hire" program.

"This work is about not just delivering a high-quality education, but also ensuring that learners are prepared to deliver high-quality healthcare in their communities" said Eric Bing, CEO of CHCP. "By partnering with FastMed Urgent Care, IKARE,, and SAVE, we can continue to provide working adults the hands-on skills and experiences we know will matter in their future careers and providing care."

The three employer partnerships come on the heels of CHCP's collaboration with Gonzaba Medical Group last year to meet the region's healthcare need and support San Antonio's growing population of senior citizens. CHCP's San Antonio's campus most recently reported a job placement rate of 85%, along with the institution's 85% overall graduation rate as reported by the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard .

