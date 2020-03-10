Sony/ATV Music Publishing Signs Ian Fitchuk to Worldwide Publishing Deal

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced it has signed a worldwide publishing deal with the Grammy award-winning songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Ian Fitchuk.

Ian has written and produced with a diverse range of artists including Maren Morris, Leon Bridges, Birdy, James Bay, Cam, Kesha, Brothers Osborne, Shania Twain, Shawn Mendes, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, Amy Grant, Jake Bugg and Buddy Miller to name a few. Fitchuk also wrote several chart-topping songs on Kacey Musgrave's 2018 album Golden Hour including "Slow Burn" and "Lonely Weekend".

"Ian is a world class producer, songwriter and human. We are beyond thrilled to welcome him to the Sony/ATV family and couldn't be more excited to be part of his musical journey," Sony/ATV's Senior Vice President, A&R Amanda Hill said.

Ian said, "I'm honored and beyond excited to partner with Jon Platt, Amanda Hill and the entire Sony/ATV family in this new chapter of my artistic journey. I'm so inspired by their creative vision and looking forward to all the music ahead of us!"

Among his many accolades as a songwriter, Ian shared the 2019 Grammy win for Album of the Year for his work on Kacey Musgrave's album Golden Hour, which also won the Best Country Album Grammy. He also accompanied Musgraves for her telecast performance of her newest single from the album entitled "Rainbow". Recently, Ian Fitchuk's songwriting and producing success has led him to compose for television – his music was featured in a Google advertisement and he penned several songs for the primetime hit "Nashville" on ABC.

Ian began his career in 2000 when he moved to Nashville to study jazz piano, but was quickly recruited by a local band to perform with them on the road. From there he gained notoriety and earned himself a studio collaboration with Griffin House and launched his career as professional musician.

