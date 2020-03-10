Stride Rite Announces Partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Rite, a leader in the children's footwear industry, is partnering with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), in an effort to help fight childhood cancer.

Stride Rite will donate 10% of proceeds of all Atlas slip-on sneakers to ALSF.

The Atlas slip-on sneaker is part of Stride Rite's Soft Motion collection which is APMA approved and expertly designed for little one's first steps. Available in six fun prints, including lemon yellow, the Atlas slip-on is made with premium leather and canvas materials for a stylish yet comfortable first walker shoe.

"When our lemon Atlas shoe was introduced to our spring collection we knew we needed to partner with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation," said Meg Forno, Stride Rite's marketing director. "We're excited to take a small step in fighting childhood cancer and hope to continue our partnership into the future to help generate awareness and support for this amazing cause."

Liz Scott, co-executive director of ALSF, said "we are very excited about our new partnership with Stride Rite. Not only is Stride Rite dedicated to making high quality products, the team as a whole truly cares about kids and believes in our mission of changing the lives of children with cancer by funding new cures and supporting families."

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $200 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

About Stride Rite

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination and the challenges of parenting, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.

