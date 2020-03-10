Jewelry at Work Announces New Website and Partnership With Non-Profit Bpeace

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelry at Work today announced the launch of its fine-jewelry website and its partnership with nonprofit, Business Council of Peace ( Bpeace ). Jewelry at Work combines ethically-sourced, luxury jewelry with a commitment to social change.

Deborah Samuels, Chief Empowerment Officer at Jewelry at Work said, "We are excited about the launch of our website and partnership with Bpeace. I have great respect for Bpeace's mission and the integrity of Toni Maloney, its co-founder and CEO, who I and my family have known for nearly 20 years. Her organization has worked in areas of conflict since 2002 and has helped women entrepreneurs grow their businesses, employ other women and reduce violence."

According to Ms. Maloney, "Jewelry at Work is a meaningful cause-related fit for Bpeace. With this partnership, women in business purchasing their own fashion-forward jewelry will see a percentage of the sale have a significant multiplier effect. Bpeace is committed to a world where women business leaders in conflict-affected communities have the tools and support to succeed, grow, and create good jobs."

About Jewelry at Work

Jewelry at Work is a direct-to-consumer company offering ethically-sourced fine jewelry made from recycled precious metals and conflict-free diamonds and gemstones. Jewelry at Work combines luxury and sustainability with social responsibility. We believe beauty empowers, not only on a personal level for the woman who buys jewelry for herself, but for the women and communities that directly benefit from their purchase.

Contact Deborah Samuels at deborah@jewelryatwork.com for more information about Jewelry at Work or visit jewelryatwork.com

About Bpeace

Bpeace, founded in 2002, is an international network of business professionals who volunteer to help women entrepreneurs in conflict-affected countries to expand their businesses, create employment, and build a more peaceful future for their communities.

Bpeace reaches out to small-business entrepreneurs in challenged economies and connects them with volunteers (Skillanthropists). Through long-distance mentoring or in-country visits, Bpeace Skillanthropists share their expertise in HR, finance, strategy, marketing and manufacturing, and provide technical advice for industries ranging from food processing to technology to professional services.

To learn how your business skills and experience can accelerate peace and prosperity, visit www.bpeace.org or contact: Caroline Basso (607) 222-5791 cbasso@bpeace.org

