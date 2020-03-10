Locus Robotics Announces New International Customer, CEVA Logistics

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced the addition of a new international client CEVA Logistics ("CEVA"), one of the world's leading asset-light based supply chain management companies.

CEVA has deployed autonomous mobile robots from Locus at its Roosendaal, Netherlands location to handle online order fulfillment for their retail partner selling household and consumer goods.

"At CEVA we are committed to innovation for our business and our people," said Bart Beeks, Managing Director of North Europe, CEVA. "The addition of Locus to our operation is helping us to quickly achieve that vision."

Since launching the Locus solution in January 2020, CEVA is already closing in on 1-million-units-picked. Locus has helped to dramatically increase worker productivity and improve the overall workplace quality, and underscoring CEVA's vision as an industry innovator.

"Locus Robotics is proud to welcome CEVA Logistics as a new customer, supporting the company's warehouse operations in the Netherlands," said Rick Faulk, Chief Executive Officer, Locus Robotics. "Our purpose-built robotics solution seamlessly addresses the needs of CEVA's high-growth, high-volume warehouse; and has already led to significant productivity gains and increases in fulfillment accuracy. We look forward to continuing to work with them to drive operational efficiencies."

Locus Robotics has quickly become the leading warehouse robotics solution provider for retailers and third-party logistics (3PL) operators worldwide that are looking to meet the shifting demands of the booming e-commerce market. Global ecommerce sales are expected to top $4.2 trillion USD in 2020 and reach more than $6.5 trillion by 2023, with more than 2.1 billion shoppers are expected to purchase goods and services online by 2021 (Statistica). Locus's collaborative robots work safely with human employees, driving productivity to ensure that retail companies and third-party logistics (3PL) providers can keep up with higher volume and increasing consumer demand, despite the widespread scarcity of warehouse labor.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 78,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA is a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.

