PetScreening and CAF Management Announce Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening, a first-of-its-kind screening platform that empowers property managers to outsource their pet risk assessment and assistance animal validation processes at no charge, today announced it has partnered with CAF Management to implement its platform at 11,925 apartment homes spanning 36 communities in Texas.

CAF Management is a Frisco, Texas-based multifamily management organization that exhibits a heightened focus on the resident and onsite associate experience. The company's entire portfolio is contained within Texas, which helps foster a consistently thriving community environment. By partnering with PetScreening, CAF Management is streamlining its pet processes and removing the burden from its onsite teams with regard to service and assistance animal verification. CAF first piloted the PetScreening platform and the rollout went live Feb. 20.

"Onsite pet processes generally have several components and can get convoluted, and the ability to streamline these processes has numerous benefits for both residents and onsite teams," said Brooke Hendry, executive vice president of CAF Management. "Relying on an expert-driven auxiliary source to evaluate animal accommodation requests results in increased accuracy, time savings and relieves our team of tedious verification procedures -- especially considering HUD's newest guidelines. It also helps us create the most pet-friendly experience for our residents."

Under the PetScreening platform, a pet-owning applicant pays a nominal fee at the time they apply for a rental home and enters information about their pet(s) into the only centralized pet-screening database to analyze rental housing-related risk. The platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight and age. This serves as a streamlined way to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who wants to live at a rental property. Non-pet owning residents also fill out a free profile to demonstrate they are aware of the community rules whether they acquire or sit for a pet/animal during their stay.

Each pet profile also reflects animal-related incidents reported by property managers while a pet is living at their community. Examples include animal bites, property damage or any owner issues, such as repeat noise complaints, off-leash offenders or unauthorized pets. These registered incidents will follow the animal and its owner in perpetuity so that the next property manager can review the incident log and use it at their discretion. Learn more about the platform, which carries no cost for rental property management teams, at PetScreening.com.

"We're extremely excited to partner with CAF Properties," said John Bradford, chief executive officer and founder of PetScreening. "Their leadership is helping set a new standard in Texas for the way multifamily rental properties approach and standardize their pet and animal processes. We're eager to eliminate time-consuming and labor-intensive procedures for CAF's community teams and allow them to lean on the platform to help mitigate liability, expand resident accountability and recover pet-related revenue lost to illegitimate animal documentation. CAF truly understands the importance of the resident experience and we're confident that adding the platform will help create an even better one."

PetScreening™ helps property managers and housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating more opportunities for pet-related revenue. The proprietary screening platform adds an additional layer of liability protection by having a standardized process when dealing with household pets and assistance animals. It also helps with assistance animal accommodation request validation through a comprehensive legal and FHAct/HUD guideline review process. The end result for each pet application is a Pet Profile with FIDO Score™ based on pet specific information such as breed, pictures, weight, vaccination records, and behaviors.

CAF Management is a Frisco, Texas-based property management company that owns and manages 40 properties and more than 12,500 apartment homes within Texas. The company believes in creating communities that are for and about the residents. Learn more by visiting www.cafmanagement.com

