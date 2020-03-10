Verve Industrial Enhances Partnership with VMware Carbon Black

CHICAGO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Industrial is proud to announce a strategic partnership to integrate VMware Carbon Black App Control into the Verve Security Center for stronger OT endpoint protection and management.

VMware Carbon Black App Control is an industry-leading application control product, used to lock down servers and critical systems, prevent unwanted changes and enable continuous compliance with regulatory mandates. Integration into the Verve Security Center (VSC) brings cyber awareness data for quick analysis of cyber threats in ICS environments.

The integration protects critical, sensitive OT systems where antivirus updates are delayed or run outdated operating systems which do not receive software updates. VMware Carbon Black provides a protection layer to these endpoints that others do not offer.

"Securing critical systems and infrastructure is increasingly important as these systems are often targeted by advanced attacks," said Tom Barsi, Vice President of Alliances for VMware Carbon Black. "VMware Carbon Black App Control provides capabilities to lock down critical systems and reduce overall risk. Combining this with Verve's specialized services and technology tailored to protect industrial control systems, customers receive the highest level of protection for their most important systems."

Verve Security Center is the only endpoint management platform built for operational technology. It creates a 360-degree view of an asset's cybersecurity profile, detailing whitelisting enforcement mode status and alerts from Carbon Black. It combines this with details on OS, application software, patch status, and configurations on OS-devices as well as full asset inventory, firmware, and vulnerabilities on embedded OT devices, leveraging existing protocols and communications.

"Our mission is to protect endpoints critical in operations of the world's infrastructure in an OT-safe manner," said John Livingston, CEO of Verve Industrial. "The Carbon Black partnership offers a truly integrated solution to stop threats in their tracks, rather than monitoring for anomalous behavior and acting after the fact."

Integrating Carbon Black App Control data with Verve's asset visibility gives operators unparalleled insight into the health of their cybersecurity program. Customers are empowered to make informed decisions for faster remediation of vulnerabilities with the highest risk. See the Verve Security Center + Carbon Black integration in action.

