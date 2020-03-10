ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Development Contract with Global Aerospace Company

SEATTLE, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announces it has entered into a technology development contract with a leading global aerospace company.

The contract activities include the testing and demonstration of ClearSign's sensing technology in the unique environmental conditions experienced by aerospace technologies. The contract is a zero cost arrangement established to enable the mutual assessment of the performance of ClearSign sensor technology for this application which will enable increased efficiency and reduced maintenance of an aerospace fleet. The ultimate goal of the project is to develop a series of commercial sensing products to benefit a wide range of aerospace fleet and military applications.

"This is an exciting development for our sensing technology, and potentially a very significant diversification outside of industrial combustion for ClearSign," said Jim Deller Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We believe that there are large addressable markets for these technologies and are delighted to partner with a global aerospace industry leader to establish this development process."

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™, and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

