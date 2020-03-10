Real Asset Management (RAM) Signs Agreement With LifeArc to Provide Asset Tracking Software

LONDON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAM, an MRI Software Company, is pleased to announce that LifeArc, an independent medical charity has implemented its asset management and tracking software in a drive to efficiently track its assets using barcode scanning technology whilst providing the finance team with the data required to evaluate the insurable risk and depreciation.

The new system will be used to track its 2,000+ assets which are currently spread across two locations and consist largely of laboratory equipment. RAM's scalable and easy-to-use solution will provide a central database allowing LifeArc to record detailed information such as asset type, purchase cost and date, serial number and location against each item. Most importantly, it will also allow for a full audit trail of events to be captured including transfers, disposals, issues and returns, delivering the crucial real-time view of assets and their respective locations.

Matt Franklin, Senior Project Manager at LifeArc commented, "We had reached a stage where our spreadsheet approach had become too unreliable and did not provide the level of asset visibility and accountability required. We were seeking a solution to capture, track and monitor the disposal of our scientific assets and one which would serve as a functional audit tool. We evaluated three systems and RAM's asset management and tracking solution won hands down. In particular, its configuration capability was by far the most flexible, enabling the set-up of customised data fields and business rules as well as user-defined screen layouts to meet our specific organisational needs."

LifeArc will also be using RAM's mobile tracking app which integrates with the asset register to carry out physical audits on a regular basis. Data can be uploaded from the asset register to the smart phone and edited during the audit whilst users can search for and edit assets, add new assets and complete events remotely.

Richard Shaw, Sales Director at RAM concluded, "We are very pleased to welcome LifeArc to our established list of clients. Our flexible and proven solution provides customers like LifeArc with access to vital information such as the exact location and status of assets when required, which is crucial for minimising loss, improving customer service and better managing business operations."

About Real Asset Management

Real Asset Management (RAM), an MRI Software Company, is a leading provider of fixed asset management and logistics software & services. Over the last 30 years, its products have been implemented at thousands of customer sites worldwide.

RAM maintains a global presence with offices located around the world. The product range includes modules for fixed asset accounting, lease accounting, asset tracking, maintenance management, and facilities management, making it a powerful and flexible solution to meet all requirements and financial regulations.

The company has developed a powerful range of software modules around a central data repository that enables organizations of any size to manage every aspect of the asset lifecycle.

