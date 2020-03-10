Eggland's Best and The Color Run™ to Promote Family Fitness and Healthy Eating

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Nutrition Month®, Eggland's Best (EB), the nation's #1 selling branded egg, and The Color Run ™, the "Happiest 5K on The Planet," are reminding families to choose a healthier lifestyle with nutritious and wholesome foods. National Nutrition Month®, celebrated each year during March, focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits – which are tentpoles of this partnership.

"Our mission at The Color Run is to bring people together and make the world a happier, healthier place," said Amanda Hewlett, Managing Director of The Color Run™. "National Nutrition Month® is a great reminder for families to choose healthier options, and that's why we choose to work with likeminded brands such as Eggland's Best, who provide better tasting, more nutritious options at mealtime."

Fans can take advantage of incoming Spring weather to set nutrition and fitness goals, while also signing up for one of more than 40 TCR events in 2020 that will feature Eggland's Best from New York City to Los Angeles. This month, registration is open for the March 21 Dallas Color Run or the March 28 Charlotte Color Run, in addition to runs spanning 18 cities across the country throughout the year.

"At Eggland's Best, we treat each month as though it is National Nutrition Month®, and we're proud to work with partners who recognize how important this movement is as well," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're excited that we have the opportunity to motivate families to stay healthy by choosing nutritious and great tasting foods they can feel good about serving their families."

The Color Run™ is an untimed, 5k event in which Color Runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder at each kilometer mark. Once the race is over, the fun continues at the Finish Festival, a larger-than-life party equipped with music, dancing, photo ops, and activity booths, and more. Eggland's Best fans can head to www.thecolorrun.com to sign up for an event near them. While at the event, fans are encouraged to stop by the Eggland's Best Finish Festival tent to meet and take photos with Mr. EB, the Eggland's Best mascot, while also partaking in family activities with a chance to win some "egg-cellent" EB prizes.

"I love that Eggland's Best has partnered with The Color Run™ – it's such a fun way to keep fitness and nutrition top of mind with families participating in races across America," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "EB eggs are one of my favorite fitness-friendly foods because they have six times more vitamin D and more than double the omega-3s than ordinary eggs. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium to keep bones healthy and the protein and omega-3s also help reduce soreness and aid in recovery after a run."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About The Color Run™

Since its debut in 2012, The Color Run has hosted more than 8.4 million Color Runners in 50 countries at over 1,300 events making it the single largest event series in the world. With no winners or official times, The Happiest 5K on the Planet celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality. The Color Run helps participants achieve their fitness goals by providing a fun, unintimidating running environment. To learn more about The Color Run, visit The Color Run website.

The Color Run is a product of Bigsley™ Event House, a leading creator of experiential events including The Color Run Night®, Pumpkin Nights, Dam Train Race, Electric Run® and Soul Pose™.

