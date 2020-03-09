Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Celsius Network and Prime Trust partner to secure depositors funds and offer low-cost credit

PRNewswire  
March 09, 2020 2:46pm   Comments
Share:

LONDON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network (https://celsius.network/), the industry-leading cryptocurrency borrowing and lending platform, announces today its partnership with Prime Trust, the innovative API-enabled financial solution provider. Celsius Network will be adding Prime Trust to its list of custodians and service providers. Through this partnership, Celsius is able to offer its retail and institutional clients custodial services from several top global providers and offer its members the fastest and lowest rates in the industry for crypto-backed credit and coin loans.

Prime Trust is the latest leading custodian to support Celsius borrowing and lending, joining Fireblocks as the platform's core multi-custody providers. By offering a variety of custodial services, Celsius is able to provide its members with even greater security over their digital assets and uphold its commitment to always act in the best interest of the crypto community.

"In uncertain times, it's essential to have the absolute best security for our members," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network. He added, "With the addition of Prime Trust to our custody providers, we are committing to our mission of always acting in the best interest of the crypto community by providing cheaper, faster and broader security at the best rates available, guaranteed."

About Celsius Network
Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a high interest income and low cost loans accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a Blockchain-based marketplace platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

Contact:
Kristen Ryan, kristen@celsius.network

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-network-and-prime-trust-partner-to-secure-depositors-funds-and-offer-low-cost-credit-301019987.html

SOURCE Celsius Network

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga