Feel Mental Health program: New partnership with leading insurance organisations, SCOR and Gothaer Life Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentio Solutions today announced a partnership with German insurance provider Gothaer Life Insurance and SCOR , the world's fourth largest reinsurer.

The number of days off in Germany due to mental disorders have risen continuously since 1997, with nearly 1 out of 10 people in Germany exhibiting depressive symptoms, according to the Robert Koch Institute study. And an internal SCOR analysis of the performance of various life insurance portfolios revealed that in some cases claims related to mental health exceed 30%.

The partnership's aim is to use Feel to prevent and treat occupational disability caused by mental health disorders such as stress or burn-out.

Feel is a holistic mental health program that combines technology and science to improve a person's emotional state, by bringing objective data for the first time and delivering on-time mental health support when they need it most. Feel comprises four components: the Feel Emotion Sensor, an emotion tracking wearable device that detects and quantifies a person's emotional changes, the Feel mobile app which responds to those changes and deploys real-time interventions, weekly sessions with an assigned licensed psychotherapist, and access to an online library of tools and exercises.

"We are very excited to announce this important partnership," said George Eleftheriou, CEO and Co-Founder of Sentio Solutions. "Gothaer and SCOR, both leading companies in the insurance field, are also very innovative and forward-thinking organisations that embrace new technologies. Not only do they support their customers with reliable health and life programs, but they ensure their mental wellbeing is cared for as much as their physical wellbeing. As mental healthcare is one of the most pressing issues globally, we are looking forward to a bright future and a long-lasting partnership."

"The FEEL program is based on Cognitive Behavioural Therapy," explains Maike Gruhn, Head of Innovation at Gothaer Life Insurance. "Studies have shown that patients can deal with stress much better with this method and feel better overall. We also want to make this possible for our customers and thus protect them from occupational disability."

Thomas Trompetter, Head of Client Services at SCOR, summarized the innovative cooperation saying: "With the Feel program, SCOR enables insurance companies not only to act as a reliable partner in the event of a claim but also to offer preventive solutions. In the future, insurers will be able to achieve higher customer loyalty through programs like Feel."

The interest and response rate in the Feel program by Gothaer's clients exceeded expectations and was double that of other new program introductions so far, showcasing the need for mental healthcare solutions. This is also reflected in a 'close to zero' dropout rate following the first therapy session and throughout the program. The program is still ongoing, and results to date have been very promising.

Sentio Solutions is a San Francisco based company, which develops biomarkers and digital therapeutics to change the way we diagnose, manage and care for mental health. The company's premier offering Feel combines its proprietary Feel Emotion Sensor with Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) in order to bring a data-driven approach to the field of mental health for the very first time, while providing real-time interventions and care to those in need of emotional and mental health support. Sentio Solutions is backed by top VC firms and has kicked-off deployments with large Health & Life insurers in the USA and Germany. Feel is involved in many active research projects in collaboration with universities.

