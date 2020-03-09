Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Clears Two New Weekly TV Series in 95 Percent of the Country for Fall 2020 and Fall 2021

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allen Media Group division Entertainment Studios, one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television with 64 shows on the air and owner of 15 U.S. Big-Four network affiliate broadcast television stations and nine 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 160 million subscribers -- including The Weather Channel television network and its AVOD streaming service Local Now -- proudly announces national clearances in 95 percent of U.S. television markets for two of its original weekly series from The Weather Channel -- STORM OF SUSPICION and WEATHER GONE VIRAL.

These two original weekly series from The Weather Channel now boast clearances with group-owned television stations including: FOX, Scripps, Nexstar, Allen Media Broadcasting, Meredith, Gray, CBS, Hearst, COX Media Group, Sunbeam Television, Hubbard Broadcasting, TEGNA, Scripps Media, Graham Media, Weigel, Nexstar Broadcasting, Quincy Broadcasting, Morgan Murphy Media, Marshall Broadcasting, Mission Broadcasting, Lockwood Broadcasting, Block Communication, Waypoint Media, Sarkes Tarzian, Manship Broadcasting, Vision Alaska, McKinnon Broadcasting, and Morris Multimedia.

A weekly, hour-long series, STORM OF SUSPICION examines spellbinding events where weather played a central role in the solving or covering up of a crime. Featuring expert investigators and forensic meteorologists, STORM OF SUSPICION is the ultimate procedural-reality-drama show, proving that when it comes to solving mysterious crimes, Mother Nature can be a detective's best friend… or worst enemy.



The weekly hour-long series WEATHER GONE VIRAL features riveting video of dangerous and extreme weather events shared online. In this adrenaline-rush series, each one-hour episode is packed with incredible content that showcases first-hand accounts of survivors who lived through these treacherous conditions.



"Weather is the number one news driver for local television stations," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. "STORM OF SUSPICION and WEATHER GONE VIRAL are two excellent series from one of the most trusted and respected brands in all of television, The Weather Channel. These shows are exceptionally compelling and appeal to all demographics. Our station partners realize the enormous value these series offer to complement their local weather coverage."



STORM OF SUSPICION and WEATHER GONE VIRAL are produced by the Emmy Award-winning production teams at America's Most Trusted TV News Network, The Weather Channel, and are distributed exclusively by Entertainment Studios Television – both owned by Allen Media Group, a Byron Allen company.

About Entertainment Studios / Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 15 U.S. Big-Four network affiliate broadcast television stations and nine 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 160 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. Entertainment Studios will add its tenth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2020. Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOW streaming service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 64 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.



Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.



In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased TheGrio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. TheGrio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 20 million annual visitors.



