Accedian and MobiledgeX Partner to Bring an Open Ecosystem for Flawless Delivery of Low Latency 5G Digital Experiences

MONTREAL, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, and MobiledgeX, which is making edge computing widely accessible and easy to consume, today announced a partnership to solve prominent barriers to executing on the promise of 5G - enabling enterprises to easily access edge environments and driving massive adoption of vertically- and use case-oriented standard technology solutions.

In this partnership, MobiledgeX provides the common application environment, the MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud (operating in data centers, commodity clouds, and MEC locations), and Accedian provides the common trust model of network and application performance monitoring from radio layer latency to infrastructure monitoring.

"The promise of 5G lies in the creation of an environment by which external applications can `write to' the capabilities of the underlying mobile network to take advantage of the ability to reserve capacity in the form of radio, compute, latency, bandwidth, etc. Then looking at mobile edge compute - this opportunity provides a window to the lowest latency services for enterprises and end customers," said Richard Piasentin, Chief Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer, Accedian. "However, all this promise and the adoption of the technology will be severely hindered if customers cannot rely on its assured, consistent delivery. With a trust model in place providing the assurance that performance and these strict requirements will be delivered without fail, we remove a significant barrier to adoption and continued innovation for enterprises and service providers."

"There is a growing demand for applications, device services and data to be highly localized in terms of performance, compliance, security and ownership which requires a densely and widely distributed set of service availability locations from data center and hyperscale clouds to public and private operator networks - all the way to devices," said Eric Braun, Chief Commercial Officer at MobiledgeX. "Our platform intelligently places and executes workloads at these service availability locations where their transit and delivery must be predictable, measurable and assured in order to meet telco and enterprise standards and requirements. Partnering with Accedian allows us to fulfill this promise."

To unleash the potential of industrial adoption of Mobile Edge Computing and the high performance cloud, global enterprises, network operators, and virtualization environments require two critical things:

A common, assured environment that enables a load to be run in the enterprise data center, the commodity cloud or the MEC high performance cloud, and a standard environment for capitalizing on the capabilities for resource reservation and guarantees of the mobile 5G network.

a standard environment for capitalizing on the capabilities for resource reservation and guarantees of the mobile 5G network. A common trust and assurance model that operates at radio speeds and has scope across all aspects of quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS). This common trust model must allow machine speed applications to ensure the requirements for performance are met and function across a varied set of access networks and core applications.

Virtualization technologies today vary in their promise, and specifically, the ability to support physical layer management speed and provide reliable control loop latency infrastructure monitoring. In a sense, there is no concept of the carrier class cloud, one that can operate loads as extreme in their requirements as the mobile network RAN, as well as provide general compute in a predictable way.

Network operators, service providers, and enterprise partners who are already taking advantage of the MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud today include; Deutsche Telekom, NTT DoCoMo, SK Telecom, Telus, VMware, Samsung, WWT, Niantic, QiO, Sfara, and the GSMA.

About Accedian

Accedian is the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, dedicated to providing our customers with the ability to assure their digital infrastructure, while helping them to unlock the full productivity of their users.

We are committed to empowering our customers with the ability to see far and wide across their IT and network infrastructure and a microscopic ability to dive deep and understand the experience of every user, helping them to delight their own customers each and every time.

Accedian has been delivering solutions to high profile customers globally for over 15 years.

About MobiledgeX

MobiledgeX Inc. is building a marketplace of edge resources and services that will connect developers with the world's largest mobile networks to power the next generation of applications and devices. MobiledgeX is an edge computing company founded by Deutsche Telekom AG and headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information please see https://mobiledgex.com or contact press@mobiledgex.com.

